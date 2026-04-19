Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounces the U.S. extension of a sanctions waiver on Russian oil, arguing it fuels the war and enables attacks on Ukraine. The waiver, aimed at stabilizing global energy prices due to Middle East tensions, allows the sale of millions of tonnes of Russian oil. Zelenskyy highlights recent Russian attacks and calls for a halt to oil shipments, while U.S. Senators criticize the policy reversal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticized the United States ' decision to extend a sanctions waiver on Russia n oil, arguing that such measures directly fund Russia 's ongoing aggression. The waiver, which allows for the sale of Russia n oil and petroleum products currently at sea, was enacted by the Trump administration in an effort to mitigate global energy price spikes. These surges are largely attributed to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

President Zelenskyy articulated his disapproval via a post on the social media platform X, stating that each dollar spent on Russian oil effectively finances the war effort and enables devastating strikes against Ukraine. He highlighted the significant volume of Russian oil, exceeding 12 million tonnes carried by over 110 tankers currently at sea, which can now be sold without consequence due to the eased sanctions.

In parallel, President Zelenskyy provided stark statistics on Russia's recent attacks, reporting more than 2,360 attack drones, over 1,320 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 60 missiles launched against Ukrainian cities and communities in the past week alone. He cited a tragic incident in Chernihiv, where a 16-year-old boy was killed and four others injured in an overnight assault.

Zelenskyy emphasized the critical need to halt Russian oil shipments, asserting that a decrease in the aggressor's oil exports is essential for weakening their capacity to wage war, and that Ukraine's long-standing sanctions efforts are geared towards this objective. The relationship between President Zelenskyy and President Trump has been characterized by past tensions, with Ukraine reliant on U.S. support for its defense against Russia. However, Ukraine has also faced pressure from the Trump administration regarding a potential peace deal to end the protracted conflict.

The extended U.S. sanctions waiver permits the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before Friday, with the exemption valid until May 16. This move is seen as politically motivated, with President Trump aiming to stabilize petrol prices in anticipation of crucial midterm elections.

The decision has drawn sharp condemnation from a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, including Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren. They described the reversal as shameful, particularly as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously indicated the waiver would not be renewed. The Senators also pointed out that Russian oil revenues saw a substantial increase in March, suggesting that President Trump's foreign policy actions have inadvertently benefited Russia, with Vladimir Putin being a significant beneficiary. This situation underscores the complex geopolitical and economic considerations influencing international sanctions policy amidst global instability





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