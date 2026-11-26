Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha clarifies that the strike in Benghazi targeted Russia's war effort, not Libya, as Tripoli condemns the operation and warns against conflict escalation in the Mediterranean.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha issued a formal clarification on Thursday regarding the maritime strike that disabled Russia n vessels in the Libya n port of Benghazi. The operation, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in the sinking of a Russia n naval corvette and a cargo ship carrying military supplies. Sybiha emphasized that the action was strictly directed at Moscow's military capabilities and infrastructure, asserting that Kyiv holds no intention of extending the ongoing war into Libya or any other sovereign territory.

Clarifying Targets In Benghazi Port

Andrii Sybiha communicated directly with Libyan acting Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour to explain the strategic context of the drone attack. He stated clearly that none of Ukraine's military actions have ever been aimed at the Libyan state or its people. The Ukrainian foreign minister expressed regret over the unintended consequences of the strike and offered formal condolences to the Libyan citizens affected by the incident.

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During the conversation, Sybiha reiterated that Ukraine exercises its right to self-defense by targeting assets that directly support the war effort. He confirmed that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment are considered valid targets under international law. This direct diplomatic engagement was intended to prevent diplomatic friction from escalating into a broader regional crisis.

Diplomatic Reactions From Tripoli And Moscow

The Libyan Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, issued a strong condemnation of the Ukrainian operation. The western-backed administration stated unequivocally that Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This official stance reflects the deep sensitivity of the Libyan leadership regarding foreign military operations on its soil, particularly given the country's fractured political landscape and ongoing internal divisions.

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Concurrently, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attempting to spread the war to the Mediterranean and Baltic seas. Russian officials described this expansion of hostilities as extremely dangerous and destabilizing for global security. The Russian government views the strike in Benghazi as a deliberate provocation designed to internationalize a conflict that it claims is confined to Ukraine's borders.

Human Casualties And Regional Tensions

The human cost of the attack in Benghazi was confirmed by the Libyan National Army General Command, which controls eastern Libya. The command stated that two Libyan army personnel died from injuries sustained during the incident. These casualties have heightened tensions in the region, where the east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, who maintains ties with Russia, while the west is governed by the unity government in Tripoli.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also weighed in on the situation, informing Ukrainian officials that the attack on Russian ships in Libyan waters was a mistake. Tajani warned Kyiv against spreading the war to new areas, highlighting the broader European concern over regional stability. The Italian government's position underscores the anxiety among NATO allies regarding potential ripple effects in the Mediterranean.

Strategic Implications For The Conflict

Ukraine's decision to strike Russian assets in a third-party country marks a significant escalation in its asymmetric warfare strategy. The Ukrainian military has previously conducted drone strikes on Russian-linked vessels in other international waters, including the Gulf of Finland. By targeting ships in Benghazi, Kyiv signals its willingness to pursue logistical support networks for the Russian military far beyond the immediate battlefield.

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This development forces international partners to navigate complex diplomatic waters. Countries bordering the Mediterranean are now facing increased pressure to secure their ports and waters from spillover violence. The incident highlights the difficulty of containing the conflict when military logistics rely on international shipping routes and third-party harbors for storage and transshipment.