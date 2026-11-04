Ukraine Drone Strike Targets Ozon Logistics Hub In Russia

A Ukrainian drone strike has caused a major fire at an Ozon logistics hub in Russia. The attack marks the second targeting of this specific facility and adds to significant financial losses for the e-commerce giant.

A Ukrainian drone strike has triggered a significant fire at a logistics hub belonging to Russia n e-commerce giant Ozon in the town of Adygeysk. This incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, marking the second time that this specific facility in the Adygeya Republic has been targeted by enemy forces. The company confirmed the attack alongside regional officials, noting that debris from enemy drones had fallen and caused substantial damage to the infrastructure.

Second Strike On Adygeysk Facility

This recent attack represents the second major strike on the Ozon logistics center in Adygeysk, signaling an intensified campaign by Ukrainian forces against Russian supply chains. The Adygeya Regional Head, Murat Kempilov, confirmed that firefighters were deployed immediately to tackle the blaze. He stated that debris from enemy drones had fallen on two nearby villages, causing structural damage but resulting in no reported casualties. The Russian regional official provided these details on Wednesday, highlighting the vulnerability of logistics centers in the southern part of the country.

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Strategic Targeting Of E-Commerce Warehouses

The targeting of Ozon's facilities is part of a wider Ukrainian campaign to disrupt Russia's economy and war effort. Since July, Ukrainian forces have struck dozens of huge warehouses operated by Ozon and its primary rival, Wildberries. This strategy aims to cripple the logistics networks that support both commercial activities and military supply lines. The escalation in attacks on these commercial sites reflects an air war that both sides have intensified in recent months, even as battle lines on the ground remain largely static. This targeted approach seeks to degrade the economic resilience of the Russian retail sector.

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Financial Impact And Operational Disruption

Ozon has already projected significant financial losses due to these ongoing drone attacks. In a financial results release last week, the company stated it expected to lose 30.1 billion roubles, which equates to $367 million, from drone attacks across 11 different sites. Regarding the latest strike in Adygeysk, Ozon confirmed it was not aware of any casualties and noted that all staff were successfully evacuated from the site. The company announced it is temporarily not accepting deliveries from sellers at the logistics center and will cancel any orders it cannot fulfill from other facilities. These operational disruptions directly impact the company's ability to serve customers and manage inventory efficiently.

Market Reaction And Broader Conflict Context

The Moscow exchange reported that Ozon's share price was trading slightly lower on Wednesday, down a marginal 0.4 percent on the day. At 1104 GMT, the stock price stood at 3,781 roubles per share. This market reaction comes amid heightened tensions and reciprocal strikes between the two nations. Ahead of US-mediated peace talks scheduled in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, both sides have escalated their military actions. On Tuesday, Russia carried out waves of bombing against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, while Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl on the preceding Monday night. Despite these escalations, there was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the specific strike on the Ozon facility in Adygeysk.