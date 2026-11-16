President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirms online diplomatic meetings with US envoys and European allies regarding Russia peace talks while warning of imminent North Korean missile supplies to Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that Ukraine has conducted new online diplomatic sessions with United States presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. These discussions also included representatives from several key European nations aiming to address the ongoing conflict with Russia. The dialogue occurred less than a week after officials from the US, Ukraine, and Russia participated in their first three-way negotiations in Abu Dhabi in nine months.

The meeting was described as constructive by the Ukrainian leadership, though not without difficulty. Zelenskiy emphasized that European delegates, including officials from France, Germany, Britain, Italy, and Poland, participated fully in the session. He stated that these same European nations would maintain identical representation in all future negotiations with Russian counterparts.

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Berlin Summit And Diplomatic Friction

A central outcome of the consultation was the agreement to convene a broader gathering in Berlin. This upcoming summit will include the Coalition of the Willing, representing nations actively supporting Ukraine. However, diplomatic friction remains evident as Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia has not yet consented to the participation of European representatives in the next round of peace discussions. This position contradicts earlier statements by US negotiators following talks in Moscow, which suggested European inclusion was already confirmed.

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North Korean Missile Supplies And Regional Risks

President Zelenskiy raised serious concerns regarding military aid flowing to Russia, citing intelligence from the HUR Main Intelligence Directorate. He reported that Moscow is receiving dozens of ballistic missiles from North Korea on a monthly basis. The Ukrainian president warned that this transfer is extremely dangerous not only for Ukraine but also for the broader international community. He noted that Russia's use of these weapons enhances their effectiveness, creating significant security challenges for the entire region surrounding the Korean peninsula.

Imminent Strikes And Military Response

Intelligence assessments presented during the address indicated that Russia is planning major offensive operations against Ukrainian targets. The anticipated strikes are scheduled for Monday evening, throughout the night, and on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. In response to these threats, Zelenskiy issued a stern warning to the Russian leadership, asserting that every malicious act will be met with a proportional and just response from Ukrainian forces. The government continues to monitor the situation closely as diplomatic and military efforts proceed simultaneously.