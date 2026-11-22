Russian drone strikes and infrastructure damage force Kyiv restaurants to close, causing severe sales drops and threatening 150,000 jobs in the winter of war.

Kyiv has become a quieter, emptier city as Russian drone attacks intensify, forcing major hospitality chains to suspend operations. Gastro Family owner Olena Borysova and Chornomorka development director Dmytro Kostrubin report widespread closures across the Ukrainian capital due to safety risks and infrastructure failures. The National Restaurant Association data confirms that September saw sales plummet tenfold for some businesses. This marks a severe downturn for an industry that previously served as a vital economic and social hub during the ongoing conflict.

Operational Closures and Relocation Strategies

Gastro Family shut two of its restaurants in the capital and suspended two more until April, while a franchisee in Sumy closed until spring. Chornomorka has already closed two restaurants in Kyiv and plans to relocate them to western Ukraine, where cities like Lutsk have grown in population. These moves reflect a strategic shift toward safer regions as the security situation in the capital deteriorates sharply since September. Restaurant owners are battling curfews, power outages, and soaring fuel costs alongside the physical threat of drone strikes. The industry is prioritizing survival over profit, with many aiming merely to break even rather than generate earnings.

Also read Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine, Hitting Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa

Stakeholder Positions on Market Collapse

Olena Borysova stated that with alarms lasting about 20 hours a day, people avoid the city center if it is not necessary. Dmytro Kostrubin emphasized that the lucky one is the one who can break even, highlighting the loss of profitability. Pesto Cafe co-owner Dmytro Pohrebitskyi described the current period as the most complicated in five years of war. He noted that Pesto Cafe temporarily closed seven of its 20 restaurants in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Taras Kovalchuk, president of the restaurant association, warned that many owners have exhausted their financial reserves. This consensus among leading industry figures underscores a critical juncture for the hospitality sector in Ukraine.

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Real-World Impact and Economic Consequences

The restaurant sector employs about 150,000 people and generated about 248 billion hryvnias ($5 billion) in sales last year. Annual inflation hit 11% in October, leaving many Ukrainians unable to spend on eating out or ordering extra items. Borysova reported that average orders have dropped from three to two items as customers cut back. Chornomorka developed an emergency menu that can be served without running water and electricity to adapt to these constraints. A business activity recovery index calculated by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting hit a three-and-a-half year low in October. Kyiv recorded 437 hours of air alerts in September and October, sapping confidence across the broader economy.