Ukraine Prepares Defense as Russia Plans New Strike Campaign on Critical Infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of imminent Russian attacks on energy and bridges in Dnipro. Kyiv urgently requests Patriot missile deliveries despite a decade-long delay from US suppliers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a stark warning on Friday regarding imminent Russian military operations targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Intelligence gathered by Kyiv indicates that Russian forces are actively preparing new strikes against energy grids, civilian facilities, and strategic bridge crossings over the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian leadership has mobilized the armed forces to brace for what is anticipated to be a difficult defensive campaign.

Zelenskiy Warns of Critical Infrastructure Strikes

In his nightly video address delivered on Friday, November 6, President Zelenskiy detailed the specific intelligence reports received by Ukrainian security agencies. He stated that Russian planners are coordinating attacks on energy sources and key transportation hubs, specifically mentioning bridges across the Dnipro River. The President emphasized that the air force and the broader armed forces of Ukraine are fully engaged in preparation efforts to counter these threats.

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Zelenskiy did not sugarcoat the challenges ahead, noting that the defensive mission would not be easy. The warning comes as Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities have endured near-constant bombardment for several weeks. The urgency of the situation is underscored by recent successes by Russian forces, which successfully struck two major bridges in the capital late last month.

Urgent Calls for Patriot Missile Deliveries

Amidst the escalating threat, President Zelenskiy intensified his appeals to international partners for immediate military support. He specifically requested that allies expedite the supply of missiles for the US-made Patriot air defense system to protect Ukrainian cities from aerial attacks. Zelenskiy declared that every single day in the delivery schedule is critically important for national survival.

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The President explicitly asked partners not to postpone the shipments, emphasizing that delays directly compromise the safety of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel. The urgent plea highlights the severe gap between current defensive capabilities and the scale of Russian aerial assaults. Ukraine views the rapid deployment of these interceptors as essential to mitigating the damage from the planned strikes.

US Approval Delayed Until Early 2030s

The diplomatic and military pressure from Kyiv contrasts sharply with the current timeline set by American suppliers. The US State Department approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine last week for an estimated cost of $2.1 billion. While this approval represents a significant financial commitment, the logistical reality remains distant for Ukrainian defenders.

According to current projections, these approved missiles are not expected to be physically delivered until the early 2030s. This substantial lag between approval and deployment leaves Ukraine vulnerable in the immediate term. The discrepancy between the urgent need for defense and the multi-year delivery schedule remains a primary point of contention in international relations.

Geopolitical Context and Future Implications

The situation reflects the broader strategic dilemma facing Ukraine as it continues to withstand sustained military pressure. The planned strikes on energy and transport infrastructure aim to cripple Ukrainian logistical capacity and civilian morale. Kyiv's reliance on Western aid for advanced air defense systems remains absolute, given the limited domestic production capabilities.

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As Russian forces consolidate their plans for new offensives, the international community watches closely to see if delivery schedules can be accelerated. The defense of the Dnipro River crossings and the national energy grid is pivotal to Ukraine's ability to sustain its sovereignty. Failure to secure immediate interceptors could result in catastrophic infrastructure damage in the coming weeks.