Zelenskiy pleased with US envoy messages as Ukraine, Russia, US wrap first day of talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is very happy with messages from US envoys after the first day of US-led trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi, describing the discussions as constructive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was very happy with messages he was getting from the United States about moving toward a resolution of the more than four-and-a-half-year-old war with Russia.

Zelenskiy was addressing journalists after a day of talks with Nordic leaders in Denmark, as the first day of US-led trilateral discussions between Ukraine, Russia and the United States wrapped up in Abu Dhabi. Asked about recent messages from US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Zelenskiy said: I see changes. I am very happy about what I hear.

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Zelenskiy has been careful to smooth over what has often been a volatile relationship with US President Donald Trump, particularly after a February 2025 Oval Office meeting during which Trump accused him of being ungrateful. The talks in Abu Dhabi are the first three-sided discussions to be held since February. Zelenskiy described the first day as constructive and substantive.

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Abu Dhabi Talks and European Security

Later, in his latest comments to journalists, Zelenskiy said the agenda of the talks in Abu Dhabi had included formulating a new security architecture for Europe, an idea raised earlier on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Zelenskiy said the notion was very difficult. We are all very cautious with this topic because nobody really understands 100 per cent what they want, he said.

I think we understand, but nobody saw the documents, what the Americans discussed with the Russians. He said the idea was first raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 and the administration of President Joe Biden at the time was cautious about it as the sequence of what had to be done first was important. Everybody is ready for dialogue, Zelenskiy said.

Ceasefire and Security Guarantees

First, stop the war in Ukraine. Second, security guarantees for Ukraine.

Third, maybe some dialogue about the topic of security in Europe, in the world. This sequence is very, very important in this case. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said Moscow would not agree to an immediate ceasefire without knowing what would happen next. He said it would be wiser to discuss the outlines of the future security architecture in Europe first, and then a ceasefire in Ukraine.