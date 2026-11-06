Sybiha expects new support for Ukraine after US midterm elections

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv expects new steps to support Ukraine after the US midterm elections, while stressing that US involvement remains essential to ending the war. He called for a complementary European role and said Ukraine would pursue peace efforts ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday, November 5, that Ukraine expects new steps of support after the US midterm elections. Speaking at a press conference in Bucharest, he said political change could create fresh momentum for backing Kyiv.

We expect new dynamics. Every change always gives the chance for new dynamics. We expect new steps to support Ukraine, Sybiha said, describing the possibility of renewed support following the elections. He also said it was not realistic to end the war with Russia without the United States and President Donald Trump.

Also read Dozens dead and missing after Russian strike on Ukrainian aid centre, officials say

Europe Defining Complementary Role

Sybiha said the US track remained central to efforts to bring the conflict to an end. At the same time, he called for Europe to define a complementary role alongside the US. In parallel we must define new role of Europe as a complementary track to the main US track, he said. Sybiha was speaking ahead of negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi next week.

Advertisement

He said Ukraine would use any opportunity to accelerate peace efforts. The foreign minister said Kyiv believed pressure on Russia was necessary. We need to pressure Russia, he said, adding that Ukraine saw no signs of readiness for serious negotiations. He referred to the lack of indications on the ground and on the battlefield.

We don't see any signs on the ground, on the battlefield, regarding readiness from Russia for serious negotiations, Sybiha said. The remarks were made in Bucharest on November 5. The report was published on November 6 at 12:57 a.m. and updated at the same time. Sybiha recently attended a meeting in Istanbul with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Istanbul Meeting Attendees Identified

The meeting took place on October 31, 2026, according to the accompanying photograph caption. Erdogan was accompanied at the Istanbul meeting by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Zelenskiy was accompanied by Sybiha and Ukrainian intelligence chief Rustem Umerov. The photograph was credited to Mustafa Kamaci and the Turkish Presidential Press Office, and was distributed via Reuters as a handout.

Its caption stated that it was provided by a third party and prohibited resale and archiving. Sybiha's comments set out two parallel elements of Ukraine's approach: continued US involvement and a more clearly defined European contribution. He said Kyiv would use opportunities to move peace efforts forward while seeking pressure on Russia.