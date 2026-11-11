Russia reports a Ukrainian drone strike killed a Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant employee in Enerhodar on November 11, marking the 15th death since April and raising safety concerns.

A Ukrainian drone strike on November 11 killed an employee of the Russia n-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at his home in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. The plant's Russia n management confirmed the death on Wednesday, stating the worker was killed in his residence after finishing his daily shift.

Fifteenth Fatality Amid Escalating Hostilities

This incident marks the 15th employee killed at the facility since April. The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion in February 2022. Both sides have regularly accused each other of military actions that endanger nuclear safety in the region.

Also read Poland arrests two Ukrainian men for Russian espionage and sabotage

Rosatom Claims Targeting Residential Areas

The plant's management issued a statement asserting that Ukrainian armed forces are continuing to strike homes in Enerhodar and nearby villages. The statement emphasized that fatigue from nonstop shelling and its aftermath is growing rapidly, directly linking living conditions in Enerhodar to safety at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, highlighted a pattern of recent fatalities. The head of Rosatom stated in July that the plant's chief engineer had been killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station. Earlier in November, two people, including a female employee, were reported killed.

Advertisement

Critical Power Dependency and Safety Risks

Despite its massive scale, the Zaporizhzhia plant produces no electricity currently. It relies entirely on an external power supply to keep fuel in the reactors cool. The killing of staff and ongoing instability in Enerhodar exacerbate concerns regarding the secure operation of the facility.

The report from the plant's management underscores the fragility of the current situation. With workers dying in their homes and shelling continuing, the management argues that civilian safety and nuclear security are inextricably linked in the ongoing conflict.