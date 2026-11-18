Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refinery processing volumes by 45 percent since late October, disrupting fuel supplies and impacting global markets.

Ukrainian drone attacks have severely degraded Russia's oil processing capabilities, cutting combined crude processing volumes at Russia n refineries by 45 percent since late October. This significant reduction in output follows an escalation in Kyiv's targeted strikes against Moscow's energy infrastructure, which has now disrupted or halted operations at 15 of the country's 35 major refineries. The frequency of these attacks has increased sharply, up from affecting only nine major facilities mid-last week, marking a dramatic intensification of the conflict's impact on industrial sectors.

Refinery Output Drops to 3 Million Barrels Daily

Crude processing volumes at Russian refineries have plummeted to approximately 400,000 metric tons per day, which equates to roughly 3 million barrels per day. This figure represents a steep decline from the over 700,000 metric tons per day recorded at the end of October. The attacks have impacted facilities with a combined nominal capacity of around 500,000 tons per day, which accounts for approximately 54 percent of Russia's total estimated primary refining capacity of 930,000 tons per day. Despite the severe disruptions, average crude processing volumes in November remain slightly above 500,000 tons per day, sitting 5 to 10 percent below the levels observed in September and October.

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Strategic Targets Include Ryazan and Yaroslavl Plants

The strikes have specifically targeted key industrial hubs, affecting major refineries located in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Kirishi, and the Volga region. These facilities are critical components of Russia's domestic fuel supply chain and its export infrastructure. The disruption of these specific plants has contributed directly to domestic fuel shortages in various Russian regions and has restricted the country's capacity to export refined products. The Russian defense ministry confirmed on Monday that the recent overnight drone attack was the largest of its kind launched against Russia since the start of the war in 2022.

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Failed Ceasefire and Escalating Conflict Dynamics

The surge in attacks occurred despite US President Donald Trump announcing an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on October 11. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv acknowledged agreeing to the proposed truce, and military actions continued without interruption. Although Ukrainian strikes eased for a brief period of approximately two weeks following the announcement, the conflict has since intensified significantly. Kyiv has ramped up the scale and frequency of drone operations, while Russia has simultaneously increased its own drone and missile strikes, leading to a broader degradation of energy infrastructure on both sides.

Global Market Implications and Export Deal Risks

The reduction in Russian refining capacity poses immediate risks to global fuel markets and complicates international trade agreements. The diminished processing capability could tighten global fuel supplies and hamper Russia's ability to deliver on a specific deal to export diesel to the United States. Industry sources estimate that the ongoing attacks are not only affecting domestic availability but are also creating bottlenecks in the export sector. As Russia faces domestic shortages, its leverage in international energy markets weakens, potentially altering global fuel pricing and availability in the coming months.