Ukrainian sea drones strike a Russian naval corvette docked in Benghazi, Libya, marking a significant escalation in the conflict on a new battleground far from Europe.

A Ukrainian drone strike that hit a Russia n warship in eastern Libya on Nov 22 has brought the Russia - Ukraine war to a new battleground, thousands of kilometres from Europe. The attack exposed how the two sides are using the fractured north African country as a theatre for their wider confrontation.

Ukrainian Strike Sinks Russian Corvette

The Russian naval corvette capsized and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Benghazi on Nov 23, according to a handout satellite image made available by Vantor. The vessel was docked at the Benghazi Naval Base for refueling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the government of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad.

Also read Explosion Rocks Benghazi Port Linked to Russian Vessel

At least two sea drones struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels. The attack was conducted by the Ukrainian security service, known as the SBU, which has carried out a series of long-range operations targeting Russian maritime assets beyond Ukraine's waters. An initial inquiry found that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.

Covert Operations in Western Libya

The sea drones were fired by Ukrainian forces who have been operating covertly in western Libya under the auspices of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. These forces have been present in the region for about a year, operating mainly from an air base in the western coastal city of Misrata. Their deployment was part of a covert agreement between Kyiv and the government of Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah.

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Their presence forms part of broader Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian influence and interests in the region. Ukrainian officials defended the maritime strike in a third country, describing the Russian vessel as a legitimate military target. They said the attack was consistent with Ukraine's strategic interests in weakening Russia's wartime economy and undermining its overseas interests.

Eastern Libya Government Demands Investigation

The government in Benghazi is allied to Russia, a major arms supplier to strongman Khalifa Hifter, whose powerful self-styled Libyan National Army controls eastern and southern Libya. Authorities in eastern Libya launched a joint investigation with Russia to uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it. They warned that Libya maintains its right to respond by all means necessary to ensure its sovereignty.

Two eastern Libyan officials who were briefed on the investigation stated that at least four drones were intercepted and destroyed before the strike succeeded. One official reported that at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded in the incident. The officials, who are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Secondary Target and Regional Implications

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a second target, the Russian cargo vessel MV Angara, was also struck. He stated that the Russian-flagged tanker Mercury was escorting the Angara when the attack took place. Zelensky said the ship had been used by Russian forces to transport weapons, further highlighting the strategic importance of the operation.

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The Nov 22 attack is a potentially significant escalation in Ukraine's attacks on Russian interests overseas. Oil-rich Libya has a strategically useful Mediterranean coastline and borders with six countries but a fractured political landscape. Its two administrations are backed by rival foreign powers, with the Tripoli government cultivating ties with Ukraine and its Western allies to deter the flow of people hoping to reach Europe as migrants.

Hours after the attack on the warship, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off Benghazi. The Libyan coast guard reported that the vessel's crew was evacuated, with some members injured and taken to hospitals. Local media aired footage showing the vessel off Benghazi before it was engulfed in an explosion and flames.