UMNO's Power Struggle Threatens Malaysia's Multi-Coalition Government

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a key component partner in Malaysia's first genuine multi-coalition government, is causing calculated fractures in its stronghold states, which could lead to a national snap election.

The impending snap polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan are not just state elections, but opening salvos by UMNO in a wider national power struggle that will test the foundations of Malaysia ’s first genuine multi-coalition government .

Malaysian premier Anwar Ibrahim is facing his most serious leadership crisis with UMNO, a key component partner, causing calculated fractures in its stronghold states, moves that could push the country toward national snap election. The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), forced to play junior power broker since it was ousted from power eight years ago, is flexing its muscles to recalibrate Malaysia’s political equilibrium.

While Malaysia’s multi-coalition Unity Government remains intact at the federal level, UMNO is waging selective confrontations in its strongholds that are threatening to expose the fragility of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration. The stakes could not be higher. UMNO’s calculated fractures in Malaysia’s multi-coalition government have placed the prospect of national snap polls at the worst possible moment - amid serious economic headwinds and factional troubles within Anwar’s own party.

UMNO’s machinations cut to the heart of a single question: Can the country’s first multi-coalition government, headed by PM Anwar, survive? Or does it signal the beginning of UMNO’s return to dominance





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Malaysia United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Anwar Ibrahim Multi-Coalition Government Power Struggle National Snap Polls

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