The UN FAO and WFP report that famine risks are rising in 16 global hotspots due to conflict, economic hardship, and shrinking aid funding. Key threats include Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia over the next six months.

The Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO) and the World Food Programme ( WFP) have issued a stark warning that hunger will significantly worsen in 16 global hotspots over the next six months. Released on Friday, November 27, the joint report identifies that famine is actively threatening parts of Africa and other vulnerable regions. The agencies attribute this escalating crisis to a lethal combination of armed conflict, mass displacement, severe economic hardship, and extreme weather events.

Expanding List of Hunger Hotspots and Famine Risks

The number of identified hunger hotspots has risen from 13 in the previous report released in June to 16 in the current assessment. New areas added to this critical list include Chad, Uganda, parts of southern Africa, and parts of Central America. Conversely, Lebanon has been removed from the list of hotspots, reflecting some stabilization in that region.

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Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria, and Yemen face the most gravest threats among all locations. The report covering the period from December 2026 to May 2027 warns that famine is a specific risk in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan in Sudan through January 2027. Fighting in these zones has severely disrupted food production, market functions, and aid deliveries, creating conditions where starvation is imminent for many civilians.

Displaced populations remain extremely vulnerable to these dangers. The agencies identified famine risks among displaced people in Somalia's Baidoa region. In South Sudan, escalating violence has compounded an already desperate humanitarian situation, leaving communities with little to no access to essential resources or safety.

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Critical Funding Cuts Undermine Crisis Response

A major factor undermining efforts to avert catastrophe is the shrinking volume of humanitarian funding available to respond to these crises. Conor Elliott, a senior official in the FAO's emergencies and resilience office, stated that aid for the five countries facing the gravest hunger threats fell by two-thirds between 2022 and 2025. He described these as huge changes in international support that are directly endangering lives.

These funding cuts are not only reducing the capacity to provide food and medical assistance but are also undermining the collection of data needed to accurately assess the scale of the crisis. Without reliable data, the international community cannot effectively target resources or predict the trajectory of the famine, leaving humanitarian organizations working blind in some of the most dangerous environments on earth.

Armed conflict and violence were identified as the primary drivers of hunger in 12 of the 16 hotspots. Beyond direct violence, soaring food, energy, and transport costs are further eroding the ability of people to feed themselves. This economic pressure makes it increasingly difficult for even those who are not in immediate combat zones to access basic sustenance, deepening the overall instability.

El Niño Weather Pattern Compounds Existing Crises

The developing El Niño weather pattern poses a severe additional threat that could aggravate the existing humanitarian disaster. Elliott warned that there is going to be a very, very strong El Niño effect in the coming months. This weather phenomenon is expected to bring drought and extreme temperatures to southern Africa and parts of Central America.

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Conversely, parts of eastern Africa may face potentially destructive flooding. Elliott noted that some areas are likely to swing from drought conditions to heavy rains, creating volatile agricultural conditions that can destroy crops and infrastructure just as quickly as they dry them out. These extreme weather events will likely exacerbate food insecurity in regions that are already struggling with conflict and poverty.

The report also classified Afghanistan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Palestinian enclave Gaza as areas of very high concern. Gaza was downgraded from the highest level of concern following improvements in food security since an October 2025 ceasefire. However, the agencies emphasized that conditions in Gaza remain severe and fragile, requiring continued international attention and support to prevent a relapse into worse humanitarian conditions.

As the world moves into the first half of 2027, the convergence of war, economic collapse, and climate shocks presents a complex challenge for global humanitarian agencies. The UN warnings highlight that without a significant increase in funding and political will to de-escalate conflicts in Sudan, Yemen, and South Sudan, the threat of famine will continue to grow, affecting millions of civilians who are already living on the brink of survival.