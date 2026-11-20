The UN General Assembly president told Myanmar to bring Rohingya refugees home and comply with a landmark ICJ genocide ruling, as refugees in Bangladesh welcomed the verdict but said implementation remains uncertain.

The head of the United Nations General Assembly urged Myanmar on Nov 20 to bring home hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, a day after a landmark genocide ruling by the UN top court.

Myanmar must bring the Rohingya home, Khalilur Rahman told thousands of refugees gathered at a camp in Cox's Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh. A judgment on paper is not justice in life, now it must be given effect, he said, calling for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of those displaced by Myanmar's actions. The Hague-based International Court of Justice ruled on Nov 19 that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya in Landmark Judgment

ICJ Orders Myanmar Repatriate Rohingya

It was the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that it found a state responsible for genocide, a victory for the mostly Muslim minority's long campaign for justice. The court also ordered Myanmar's military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims, and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide. It said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

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Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya in whole or in part. The court's rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council. Myanmar's government on Friday dismissed the ruling as unfair.

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox's Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions. More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, most having fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar. Hundreds of Rohingya watched the proceedings on a giant screen in Cox's Bazar on Nov 19, many breaking down in tears as the verdict was announced.

Verdict Offers Hope for Rohingya Return

For many, the historic verdict represented a small victory, offering a glimmer of hope that someday they would be able to return safely to their homes in Myanmar, across the border from Bangladesh. Only then, some said, will they be fully satisfied. Rahman, who is also Bangladesh's foreign minister, called on Myanmar to fulfil its obligations in good faith, comply with international law and demonstrate that it can give meaningful action to the court's provisions.

He said Myanmar must investigate and punish suspects, compensate victims and introduce safeguards to prevent further atrocities. Let history record that Nov 19, 2026, was the day the road home began for you, he told the crowd. The international community also has a major responsibility to ensure implementation, we must act together to press for full compliance, he said. Only then will the judgment make a difference in the lives of the Rohingya.

Rahman, a former Bangladeshi high representative on the Rohingya issue, urged that aid to the refugees continue, but said Dhaka cannot be expected to shoulder the cost alone. The international community, particularly development partners, must scale up funding for the humanitarian response in these camps, he said. Bangladesh has been urging the international community to help repatriate the refugees.

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Rohingya Community Leaders React to Ruling

Refugee Amanullah, 61, walked from his camp holding the hands of two young grandchildren, keen for them to witness what he described as a historic moment. These children were born in the camps of Cox's Bazar. I tried to make the children understand that they are not Bengalis, but Rohingya, he told AFP, using only one name. The boys, Mohammad Omar, six, and Mohammad Osman, four, wore T-shirts reading: We are Rohingya, we exist, we resist, we hope.

Mohammad Rofik, a Rohingya community leader at the camp, told The Associated Press that the verdict was a victory for them as it recognised the genocide and the suffering of their minority in the Buddhist-majority nation, but that it was not an end to their ordeal. Justice has started, Rofik said, adding that the Rohingya still have a long way to go.

For Sayed Ullah, another Rohingya community leader, the verdict was a historic recognition that the Rohingya are a distinct ethnic group. Myanmar denies the existence of the Rohingya, but now the UN court made it clear, he said. The Rohingya have their own distinct culture, their own language, their own land and everything else that defines an ethnic group, Ullah said. We, the Rohingya, have all the characteristics of a distinct ethnic group.

Other refugees reacted sharply, saying that the international community should punish Myanmar authorities. The court has stated and established that genocide was committed against the Rohingya people, said Mohammad Osman, a Rohingya refugee. Based on this ruling, the entire Rohingya community is calling on the world to impose severe punishment on Myanmar. In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group.

The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes. The ICJ said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.