The 35-year UN peacekeeping mission MINURSO expires without a new mandate after Russia vetoes a US-backed resolution. Morocco welcomes the move while the Polisario Front and Algeria express concern.

The 35-year-old United Nations peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara will end after the Security Council failed to renew its mandate, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Nov 1.

November 1 marks the start of the liquidation phase of the mission, known as MINURSO, with assets transported back to troop-contributing countries. Guterres announced the decision in a statement. This marks the end of a 35-year presence in the territory. The mission has been in place there since a UN-brokered ceasefire in 1991.

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Morocco Welcomes End of UN Mission Mandate

Morocco, which claims Western Sahara as its own, welcomed the decision. Its opponents in the Algeria-backed Polisario Front expressed concern. The Polisario Front has been seeking an independent state in Western Sahara since former colonial power Spain left in 1976. The end of the peacekeeping mission comes a year after the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution that accepted Rabat plan to give the territory autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the most feasible solution to the conflict.

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Russia, which abstained in last year vote, this year vetoed another US-backed resolution. That resolution would have cemented the UN preference for the Moroccan plan while scaling back the peacekeeping force. The Security Council then defeated a competing Russian resolution, leaving the mission to expire without a new mandate. The Russian veto prevented the mission from continuing with a scaled-back force.

Besides monitoring the ceasefire, MINURSO was tasked with organising a referendum that has never taken place due to disagreements over voter eligibility. The mission reference to a referendum was central to its original mandate. Its absence now leaves the political status of the territory unresolved. Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told state media that the mission reference to a referendum, the R in its name, was an anachronism.

Russia Vetoes Resolution To Shrink Force

Rabat had been informed that Russia was going to block the US-drafted resolution, but saw it as an opportunity to review certain rules of the game, he said. Morocco royal palace had said the non-renewal of the mission was a significant development towards withdrawing the Western Sahara issue from consideration by the Security Council. Officials stated this move helps withdraw the Western Sahara issue from the Council consideration.

Algeria Foreign Ministry on Oct 31 expressed deep regret over the non-renewal, blaming the excessive bias of the US towards Morocco position. Algeria's Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Saturday. It blamed the excessive bias of the United States towards Morocco's position. The Polisario said in a statement it was concerned at the deadlock in the Security Council meeting.

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In contrast to Morocco, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front expressed deep concern over the outcome. The end of MINURSO removes a key international mechanism for conflict resolution. This development shifts the diplomatic landscape in North Africa. Both sides will now operate without direct UN peacekeeping oversight. The political status of the territory remains unresolved.