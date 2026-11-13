UN Envoy Albert Barume Criticizes Australia on Indigenous Rights

UN Special Rapporteur Albert Barume calls Australia's treatment of Indigenous people embarrassing, citing shackled births and high detention rates for children during his Nov 13 visit.

UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous rights Albert Barume delivered a stark assessment of Australia's human rights record on Nov 13, describing the treatment of First Nations people as embarrassing and unsafe. Speaking at a news conference in Sydney at the conclusion of a two-week visit, Barume highlighted systemic failures including Indigenous women being shackled during childbirth and the disproportionate detention of Indigenous children. His comments arrived as the Australia n government faces intensifying international scrutiny over its domestic policies regarding Indigenous communities.

Core Details on Indigenous Rights Violations

The core mechanism behind the current crisis involves the fragmented jurisdiction over Indigenous rights in Australia. Barume explained that rights are unsafe because states and territories control them rather than the national government. This structural issue allows local jurisdictions to maintain practices that Barume believes violate international human rights standards. The lack of a unified federal framework creates gaps in protection that disproportionately affect First Nations populations across the country.

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Barume cited specific incidents that shocked him during his visit, particularly the practice of shackling women while they give birth in prison. He stated he could not believe such reports until hearing them directly from stakeholders. Rights groups note that this practice disproportionately impacts Indigenous women due to their higher incarceration rates. An Indigenous lawmaker attempted to introduce a bill in federal Parliament in August to stop this practice, but the issue remains unresolved at the national level.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Responses

UN envoy Albert Barume initiated his visit because he viewed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's attempt to recognize First Nations people in the constitution as a sign of progress. However, his final message was bleak regarding the actual implementation of rights protections. Barume criticized the blocked access to detention centers in Queensland and the Northern Territory, arguing that states which cannot be subjected to international scrutiny should not be in charge of human rights.

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Queensland and the Northern Territory denied the UN envoy access to youth detention facilities, citing jurisdictional autonomy. The Australian attorney-general's office clarified that this decision by state and territory officials does not reflect the position of the Albanese government. This distinction highlights the tension between federal aspirations for recognition and state-level resistance to external oversight. Barume urged the national government to intervene and ensure uniform standards across all jurisdictions.

Real-World Impact on Indigenous Communities

Statistics from the Australian government reveal severe disparities in the youth justice system. Over 90% of children in detention in Queensland and the Northern Territory are Indigenous. While Indigenous Australians make up only 6.6% of the youth population, they account for 60% of children aged 10 to 17 in detention nationally. These figures underscore the urgent need for systemic reform and culturally appropriate support systems.

Barume called for a national minimum age of criminal responsibility of 14 years to reduce the number of children entering the justice system. He emphasized that First Peoples' children require culturally appropriate care, protection, education, and family support rather than criminalization. Investing in prevention programs is essential to addressing the root causes of youth involvement in the justice system. The failure of the 2023 national referendum on Indigenous recognition has further complicated efforts to advance these goals.

The collapse of the 2023 referendum opened a floodgate of racism, according to Barume. He urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to abandon the idea of constitutional recognition. Renewed action on this front is critical to restoring trust and ensuring long-term protection for Indigenous rights. The international community expects Australia to address these issues with greater transparency and commitment to its human rights obligations.