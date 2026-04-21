UN Maritime Agency Raises Alarm for Thousands of Seafarers Trapped by Strait of Hormuz Closure

The IMO reports that 20,000 seafarers are stranded as the Middle East conflict paralyzes the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a call for urgent mental health support and international intervention.

The maritime landscape in the Middle East has reached a point of critical instability as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz enters its second month, leaving thousands of mariners in a state of suspended animation. According to the latest reports from the International Maritime Organization ( IMO ), approximately 20,000 seafarers remain trapped aboard nearly 2,000 commercial vessels.

This unprecedented gridlock was triggered by the escalation of hostilities following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which fundamentally compromised the security of one of the world's most vital energy transit arteries. As regional tensions continue to simmer with both the United States and Iran issuing bellicose warnings of potential military expansion, the crews onboard these tankers and cargo ships are bearing the heaviest burden of the geopolitical standoff. During a high-level maritime conference held in Singapore this Tuesday, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued a passionate plea for international cooperation and corporate responsibility. He highlighted that the situation has evolved into a humanitarian crisis, with sailors facing extreme psychological distress, profound fatigue, and the gnawing anxiety of not knowing when they might return home. The physical limitations of being confined to anchored vessels, coupled with the uncertainty regarding the duration of the conflict, have exacerbated existing mental health issues. Dominguez underscored that while some nations and shipping conglomerates have begun implementing support structures, such as 24-hour mental health hotlines and essential supply lines for food and medicine, these efforts remain vastly insufficient given the scale of the isolation experienced by the crews. The Secretary-General urged global shipping companies to adopt a more proactive and empathetic approach to personnel management during this period of forced idleness. He suggested that simple, consistent communication—such as direct check-ins with crew members to mitigate their sense of abandonment—could be transformative. The geopolitical backdrop remains dire, as the regional ceasefire negotiations appear to be stalling, keeping the Strait of Hormuz firmly off-limits to standard commercial traffic. As the global supply chain faces mounting pressure from these delays, the priority for the international community must shift toward the human element. Without a comprehensive diplomatic resolution or a concerted effort to establish safe passage corridors, the psychological and physical well-being of these seafarers will continue to deteriorate in the silent, anchored waters of the region





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