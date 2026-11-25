UN peacekeepers rescued 10 health workers trapped by fighting between the Congolese army and CRP militants in Ituri province, threatening the severe Ebola response.

United Nations peacekeepers successfully evacuated 10 health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. This rescue operation was conducted amid intensifying combat between the national army and the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) armed group in the Ituri province.

Strategic Deployment To Secure Health Workers

The UN mission stated that it deployed a mobile operating base on Sunday, November 22, to reinforce patrol activities and bolster civilian protection in the areas surrounding Akwe, Damas, and Mbidjo. This strategic military movement was directly intended to create a secure corridor for aid personnel and facilitate the extraction of medical staff who were under siege.

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The deployment directly enabled the safe withdrawal of the 10 identified health professionals from the dangerous zone. The mission emphasized that this action was critical for maintaining the integrity of the Ebola response efforts in a region that has become increasingly volatile due to the ongoing armed conflict.

Intensity Of Fighting And Sheltered Personnel

Heavy fighting near a hospital in Akwe forced numerous health workers and aid partners to take shelter inside a maternity ward, according to a statement from World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The severity of the clashes in the region has severely disrupted standard medical operations and placed the lives of international and local aid workers in immediate danger.

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Clashes between the Congolese army and fighters from the CRP have intensified significantly in recent days. This escalation has led to widespread displacement of civilians and created a humanitarian crisis that complicates the containment of the ongoing disease outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

Impact On Worst Ebola Outbreak In History

The Ebola outbreak in Congo is currently the worst on record, with confirmed statistics showing 11,955 cases and 5,867 deaths to date. The disruption caused by the fighting poses a significant threat to the containment strategies required to stop the spread of the virus, as health workers are essential for contact tracing and patient care.

While the evacuation of the 10 workers was successful, it remains unclear if other medical personnel are still trapped or required to shelter within the facility. The uncertainty surrounding the status of additional staff highlights the ongoing risks faced by humanitarian organizations operating in this high-conflict zone.

Background Of The Armed Group Conflict

The CRP is led by Thomas Lubanga, a figure who was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 for the crime of conscripting child soldiers. Despite the group declaring a unilateral ceasefire in May 2026, fighting has continued to escalate, demonstrating the fragility of peace agreements in the region and the persistent threat to civilian and aid safety.

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The combination of the historical context of the armed group and the current intensity of the clashes underscores the complexity of the security situation. The UN mission's efforts to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access are occurring against a backdrop of long-standing political and military tensions in the Ituri province.