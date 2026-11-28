UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese lands in Mexico City following denial of entry to Costa Rica on national security grounds, sparking diplomatic friction and praise from the US.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the Israel i-occupied Palestinian territories, landed at Mexico City international airport on Saturday morning after being denied entry to Costa Rica. Albanese arrived at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 1630 GMT, marking the conclusion of a diplomatic incident that has drawn sharp reactions from Washington and the UN human rights apparatus.

Upon her arrival in Mexico, Albanese was greeted by a group of supporters waving Palestinian flags and accompanied by a regional musical band. They presented her with a bouquet of flowers in a warm welcome that contrasted with the reception she had faced just hours earlier at the airport in San Jose, Costa Rica. The welcoming committee in Mexico highlighted the continued international support for the Italian national despite the political obstacles she encountered in Central America.

Also read Costa Rica Denies Entry to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, Sparking UN Criticism

Costa Rica Denies Entry on Security Grounds

The incident began earlier in the week when Albanese, who had traveled on Thursday to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica, was turned away at the country's international airport. According to the UN human rights office, Costa Rican authorities cited national security grounds for the refusal of entry. The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed deep concern over the decision, stating that the move was difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights principles.

Albanese remained detained at the San Jose airport for two nights while the diplomatic situation unfolded. During this period of confinement, she was unable to attend her scheduled events in person, including the keynote lecture at the university for which she had been honored. Instead, she delivered the lecture remotely from her place of detention on Friday, underscoring her determination to proceed with her academic and diplomatic engagements despite the restrictions placed upon her movement.

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Divergent Views Between US and UN Officials

The ban on Albanese has exposed a widening diplomatic rift between Latin American nations aligning with Washington and the United Nations human rights machinery. Jeff Bartos, the US ambassador to the UN for management and reform, publicly praised Costa Rica's decision. Bartos described Albanese as a liar and lunatic, expressing gratitude to San Jose for keeping her out of the country. His comments reflect the broader hostility toward Albanese, who has been sanctioned by the US in 2025 for her criticisms of American and Israeli policies in Gaza.

Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments. Costa Rica's decision to bar her entry aligns with its recent rightward political shift and deepening ties with the United States. This geopolitical realignment places Costa Rica in closer alignment with Washington, which provides military aid to Israel and maintains a hardline stance against critics of its closest ally in the Middle East.

Scheduled Events and Political Implications in Mexico

Despite the setback in Costa Rica, Albanese's itinerary in Mexico remains largely intact. She is scheduled to spend approximately five days in the country, where she will participate in several high-profile engagements. These include a Palestinian solidarity event, a talk at the capital's human rights commission, and a university lecture focusing on responsibility in times of genocide. Her presence in Mexico City serves as a platform to continue her documentation and advocacy regarding the conflict in Gaza.

During her time in Mexico, Albanese is expected to elaborate on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Palestinian territories. Palestinian authorities report that more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza. This military campaign, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has resulted in a severe hunger crisis and displaced Gaza's entire population internally.

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Assessments of Genocide and Diplomatic Fallout

The core of the controversy surrounding Albanese lies in her professional assessments of the war. Scholars and a UN inquiry have assessed that Israel's conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide. These findings have been vehemently rejected by both Israel and the United States. Israel maintains that its military operations are acts of self-defense against Hamas, while the US government continues to support Israel's right to defend itself against the militant group.

Albanese signaled her intent to return to Costa Rica in the future, posting a photo of herself on a plane holding her passport with a message early on Saturday. She wrote, goodbye for now, and promised she would be back when Costa Rica is again free. This declaration underscores the personal and professional stakes involved in the diplomatic row. The incident highlights the growing polarization in international diplomacy, where human rights mandates often clash with geopolitical alliances and national security narratives.