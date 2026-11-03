ICJ Elects Five Judges on Nov 3; Singapore's Rena Lee Seeks First Seat

The International Court of Justice holds elections on Nov 3 to fill five seats, with Singapore fielding Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee for the first time.

The United Nations' highest judicial body, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will hold its election on Nov 3 to fill five of its seats.

This year's contest consists of 10 candidates from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, with Singapore fielding a candidate for the first time. Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee, 57, is Singapore's candidate for the ICJ's 15-member bench. An international law practitioner, government legal adviser and diplomat, Lee has experience in areas including the law of the sea, climate and environmental law, international humanitarian law and human rights law.

Also read Inside the US Postal Service sprint to deliver millions of ballots by Nov 3

Known as the world court, the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands, plays a critical role in helping states resolve disputes through international law. It was established by the founding charter of the United Nations in 1945 as the global body's principal judicial organ, and marks the 80th anniversary of its inaugural sitting this year. The court was set up mainly to provide nations with a legal way to resolve disputes, instead of resorting to war or violence.

Over the years, it has heard cases on sovereignty, maritime and territorial boundaries as well as human rights violations. The UN's 193 member states, and other states which accept the ICJ's jurisdiction under specific conditions, can bring cases to the court. Besides adjudicating disputes, the court also issues advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by other UN organs. Singapore has been involved in one case before the court, in a territorial dispute with Malaysia over Pedra Branca.

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Both countries mutually agreed to bring the case to the ICJ. In 2008, the court awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore and Middle Rocks to Malaysia. It also ruled that sovereignty over South Ledge belongs to whoever owns the territorial waters it sits in. The court has addressed some of the most pressing issues of the day in its rulings.

Landmark Ruling On Climate Justice And Environmental Harm

In a landmark decision in July 2025, it declared that governments are responsible under international law for the harms inflicted by their carbon emissions on the planet and vulnerable nations. In the unanimous opinion, the court affirmed that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a prerequisite for the enjoyment of fundamental rights such as life, health, food, water and adequate housing.

International human rights law applies to climate matters, and states have a legal duty to prevent climate catastrophe and transboundary environmental harm. The court also ruled that this duty is not contingent on a country's ratification or membership of formal treaties such as the Paris Agreement. The advisory has been held up as a game changer for climate justice and accountability.

In the same year, the court found that Israel had a duty not to impede the supply of aid by UN organisations. This followed an earlier advisory in 2024 in which the court had asked Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian territories as rapidly as possible. The non-binding opinion was provided in response to a request from the UN General Assembly in 2022 on Israeli practices affecting Palestinian human rights in those territories.

Key Rulings On Gaza And Israeli Aid Obligations

The request preceded the current Gaza conflict. The ICJ holds an election every three years to fill five seats on its 15-judge panel. Judges are elected in secret ballots by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. Voting is conducted separately in the General Assembly and Security Council, and takes place simultaneously.

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To be elected, a candidate must obtain at least an absolute majority of 97 votes in the General Assembly and eight votes in the Security Council. Once five names have received the required majority in both organs, the lists are compared, and only candidates who have received the majority in both organs will be considered elected. Voting continues until both lists have the same five names, and may require several rounds before all five seats are filled.

In the past, voting has taken anywhere from a single day to more than a week, with the 2017 election one of the longest and most heavily contested, going into 11 rounds of simultaneous voting over 11 days. The elected judges in this election will serve a nine-year term from 2027 to 2036. The contest this time around features 10 candidates who come from Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Nomination Process And Co Nominations For ICJ Seats

Candidates are nominated by their countries' national groups, made up of four people who are senior jurists or legal experts. Each national group can nominate up to four candidates. These include candidates from other countries, with such nominations referred to as co-nominations. While co-nominations do not guarantee votes in the election, they are seen as an indication of support for candidates.

Singapore announced Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee's candidacy in 2024. She has received 33 nominations so far, the third highest of the 10 candidates.

Competing Candidates And Nomination Counts In Election

The other candidates are Dapo Akande from the United Kingdom with 43 nominations; Francois Alabrune from France with 40 nominations; Phoebe N. Okawa from Kenya with 26 nominations; Jin-Hyun Paik from the Republic of Korea with 21 nominations; Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud from Jordan with 15 nominations; Charles Chernor Jalloh from Sierra Leone with 13 nominations; Marcelo Vazquez-Bermudez from Ecuador with 10 nominations; Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza from Peru with two nominations; and Taoheed Olufemi Elias from Nigeria with two nominations. The vote may be close because regional blocs often back their own candidates.

If elected, Lee would be the first female ICJ judge from South-east Asia and from small states.