UN Urges Systemic Changes to Make Digital World Safe for Children

The United Nations calls for urgent action to protect children online, emphasizing that safety must be built into platform design and that tech firms and governments must be held accountable for online harms.

The United Nations has declared that making the digital world safe for children is an urgent priority, calling for accountability from those responsible for online harm.

In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, emphasized that while the digital world offers learning, community, and creativity for children, it also exposes them to serious risks to their safety, privacy, and wellbeing. He argued that online harms are not inevitable but result from design choices and business practices that undermine safety, citing addictive features like infinite scroll, autoplay, and persistent notifications.

Türk stressed that simply limiting access to platforms or imposing age restrictions is insufficient; instead, platforms must be made safer by design, with data protection as a default and without shifting the burden onto parents and children. He warned that bans can be easily circumvented and may push children toward riskier, less monitored platforms. The UN called for stronger regulation, oversight, and accountability from both countries and tech firms, ensuring that those responsible for harm are held to account.

Measures should include independent oversight and legal deterrents, while avoiding unintended consequences such as privacy violations from poorly implemented age verification. The guidelines also highlighted concerns about AI chatbot restrictions and addictive design, suggesting that any age limits must be carefully considered. The overarching message is that protecting children online requires systemic changes in platform design and business models, not just reactive measures





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