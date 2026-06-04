Unauthorized Clearing of OneMillionTrees Site at Lower Peirce Reservoir Triggers NParks Investigation

NParks is probing a contractor's illegal removal of about 40 saplings from a OneMillionTrees planting area in Lower Peirce Reservoir, a violation that endangers critically endangered langur habitat and highlights gaps in monitoring citizen‑science initiatives.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed on Thursday, 4 June, that it is launching an investigation into the unauthorised clearing of a tree‑planting site at Lower Peirce Reservoir, a location that lies squarely within Singapore 's Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The incident came to light when an NParks officer conducting routine inspections on the morning of 2 June discovered that roughly 40 saplings and shrubs-about half of the original planting area-had been removed. According to Lim Liang Jin, NParks' Group Director for Conservation, the clearing was carried out on 29 May by a contracted works crew that had been using the site to temporarily store construction materials.

The contractor proceeded without any approval from NParks, despite several prior reminders from the agency that the area was not designated for material storage and that an alternative location should be used. The unauthorised activity is a breach of Singapore's Parks and Recreation Act, which makes it an offence to cut, collect or displace any tree or plant within a national park or nature reserve without the Commissioner's permission.

The site in question was originally set up as part of NParks' OneMillionTrees initiative, a decade‑long effort that aims to plant one million trees across the island between 2020 and 2030. On 22 January 2025, a group of citizen scientists from the Raffles' Banded Langur Working Group planted 87 saplings, including a mix of native species that serve as key food sources for the critically endangered Raffles' banded langur, one of only two native monkey species in Singapore.

Among the planted species were the endangered Green Coffee (Canthiumera robusta) and Malayan Teak (Vitex pinnata), both known to be favoured by langurs, as well as the critically endangered White Kopsia (Kopsia singapurensis), Horsfieldia polyspherula and Malayan Ixora (Ixora congesta). The planting was intended not only to enhance biodiversity but also to improve habitat connectivity within the reserve.

Dr Andie Ang, a primatologist and chairperson of the working group, organised the event to mark the group's tenth anniversary in 2026 and to translate dietary data collected from langurs into tangible conservation actions. Dr Ang was alerted to the site's condition after a volunteer, who had been monitoring the saplings, reported that the area had been "flattened" and that construction debris littered the ground.

She expressed deep disappointment, noting that volunteers had taken great care to ensure the survival of each sapling, fully aware that early‑stage mortality rates can be high. The volunteer's message prompted Dr Ang to contact NParks on 2 June, after which the Board confirmed the breach and pledged to replant the cleared area. The incident has raised concerns among the citizen‑science community about the ongoing monitoring and protection of OneMillionTrees plantings.

Dr Ang questioned whether the contractor involved had been suspended and called for stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent similar violations in the future. NParks has indicated that it will not only replant the lost saplings but also enforce stricter compliance measures with all contractors operating within protected zones, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding Singapore's urban forest and the species that depend on it





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Singapore Nparks Onemilliontrees Raffles' Banded Langur Environmental Conservation

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