Unchanged Interest Rates for CPF Accounts from July 1 to September 30

The Central Provident Fund Board and Housing and Development Board have announced that the interest rates for CPF accounts, including Ordinary, Special, Medisave, and Retirement Accounts, will remain unchanged from July 1 to September 30. The floor rate for SMRA and OA will remain unchanged at 4% and 2.5% respectively, as the pegged rates remain below the floor rates.

The interest rates for various Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts, including Ordinary, Special, Medisave, and Retirement Account s, will remain unchanged from July 1 to September 30.

The floor rate for SMRA and OA will remain unchanged at 4% and 2.5% respectively, as the pegged rates remain below the floor rates. CPF members will continue to earn extra interest on their CPF savings, with additional benefits for those aged below 55 and above 55. The extra interest earned on the OA balances will go into the member's Special Account or Retirement Account





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Central Provident Fund (CPF) Interest Rates Ordinary Account (OA) Special Account Medisave Account Retirement Account Floor Rate Pegged Rate Extra Interest CPF LIFE

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