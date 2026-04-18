Uncovering Singapore's Hidden Narratives: A Journey Through Lavender's Lesser-Known Heritage

Amanda Cheong and Stanley Cheah, founders of Hidden Heritage, are leading unique heritage tours in Singapore, focusing on overlooked areas like Lavender and Jalan Besar to reveal stories and places often missed by mainstream tourism. Their latest tour, Don't Call Us Poor: Hidden Lives of Lavender, offers an intimate glimpse into the history of public housing, traditional businesses, and the lives of its residents.

In Singapore, the conventional understanding of heritage often evokes images of well-trodden paths through areas like Little India, Chinatown, and Joo Chiat. However, a pioneering couple, Amanda Cheong and Stanley Cheah, are actively reshaping this narrative. In 2024, following the joyous arrival of their son Theodore in late 2023, they officially launched Hidden Heritage, a venture dedicated to curating and conducting heritage tours that delve into the less-explored corners of the city-state.

Their motivation stems from a desire to uncover and share the stories of places and lives that often slip through the cracks of mainstream attention. AsiaOne recently had the opportunity to join one of Hidden Heritage's signature excursions, titled Don't Call Us Poor: Hidden Lives of Lavender. This engaging two-hour exploration, which took place on a Saturday morning, focused on the Lavender and Jalan Besar districts. Stanley Cheah, the company's co-founder, explained their deliberate choice to focus on these often-overlooked locales. His own journey into uncovering hidden histories began with a personal revelation: a familiar supermarket was once Singapore's very first ice-skating rink. This spark of discovery fueled a passion for unearthing forgotten narratives, a passion he now shares with his wife, Amanda. The couple, who previously spent a combined 15 years in the finance industry, first bonded over their shared interest in exploring abandoned sites across Singapore. This passion project evolved into Abandoned Singapore, a popular Instagram page dedicated to showcasing unusual and forgotten places. The significant interest and frequent requests for guided tours from their followers ultimately inspired the transition from unofficial weekend explorations to a full-time business. Amanda elaborated on their strategic decision to highlight areas like Lavender. She stated that the more prominent and tourist-centric locations are already extensively documented and explored. By contrast, Lavender and its surrounding neighborhoods offer a rich tapestry of often-unseen stories and historical layers. The tour commenced at Crawford Bridge, one of Singapore's oldest roads. Here, participants learned about its historical significance and observed the subtle but evocative colonial-era emblems adorning the structure. The journey continued to the North Bridge Road Tua Pek Kong Temple, a modest yet significant shrine situated within an open-air carpark adjacent to the bustling North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre. Amanda and Stanley shared that the temple was established and supported by the market vendors, a gesture intended to accumulate good karma and express gratitude, particularly considering their livelihoods were intrinsically linked to the harvesting and preparation of food, often involving the sacrifice of animals. The tour also offered insights into the diverse deities enshrined within the temple, including one venerated in the form of a rock. A short stroll led the group to Heap Seng Leong, an iconic old-school coffee shop that transports visitors back in time with its traditional Nanyang coffee, kaya toast, and delectable pastries. In stark contrast to the contemporary cafes nearby in Jalan Besar, Heap Seng Leong retains a timeless charm and remains a vibrant hub of activity. The group also explored the area's older one-room rental flats, gaining a deeper understanding of Singapore's public housing history. A fascinating architectural detail mentioned was the presence of a mezzanine level in some of these older blocks, designed to mitigate the risk of pedestrians being injured by objects dropped from upper floors. The couple recounted an anecdote from a tailor shop owner who had once cautioned them about the area's potential dangers after 7 p.m., citing its historical reputation for illicit activities such as gambling dens and the trade of contraband cigarettes. The tour didn't shy away from presenting the more unusual aspects of the neighborhood, including a Traditional Chinese Medicine shop that prominently displayed the head of a saiga antelope and offered dried cockroaches for medicinal purposes. A notable highlight was a visit to Sze Thye Cake Shop, a family-run establishment operating for over seven decades. Founded in 1950, this shop is reportedly the last in Singapore to continue the tradition of crafting Teochew sugar lions, intricate sugar figures often used as temple offerings. The culminating experience of the tour was an intimate visit to a one-room rental flat occupied by an individual known as Uncle Chow. Uncle Chow's life story is a compelling narrative of transformation: from his past involvement in secret societies to his current roles as a contractor and accomplished craftsman. His home itself has become a testament to his artistic spirit and passion for expression. Navigating the narrow corridors of the rental block, Uncle Chow's flat stood out, adorned with abundant hanging greenery and vibrant mosaic art, evoking a whimsical, almost Studio Ghibli-esque ambiance. The interior welcomed visitors with an unexpected pebbled entryway, a thoughtful detail in such a compact space. The most striking elements of his home were his kitchen and bathroom, both lush havens of greenery, with floors laid with real soil. Despite its modest dimensions, Uncle Chow's flat felt remarkably expansive, with every meticulously placed detail and artwork imbued with decades of rich stories, which he generously shared. The tour concluded with the opportunity to view and purchase some of his unique artworks, including customisable unit number plates crafted from Italian mosaic tiles, offering a tangible piece of this hidden heritage





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