UNCTAD forecasts zero growth in global seaborne trade for 2026 citing Red Sea disruptions and Middle East war impacts on shipping routes.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD) has issued a stark forecast for the global shipping industry, predicting that international seaborne trade will experience zero growth in 2026. This projection marks a significant slowdown from the 1.9% expansion recorded in 2025 and represents a sharp decline from the robust 3.9% growth seen in 2024. The agency attributes this stagnation primarily to ongoing geopolitical instability and persistent disruptions in critical maritime chokepoints.

Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Shipping Routes

Global maritime trade carries more than 80% of the world's goods, making it the backbone of international commerce. In late February, the Red Sea, a vital shipping route for roughly a fifth of the global oil supply and essential commodities like fertilizer, became a focal point of conflict. The spread of the war in the Middle East to this strategic waterway caused severe volatility in oil prices and complicated global trade logistics. By early March, traffic measured by gross tonnage in the region had fallen by roughly 95%, according to data cited by UNCTAD.

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These disruptions have forced many commercial vessels to abandon the Suez Canal shortcut in favor of the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. UNCTAD noted that this detour lengthens voyages, raises operating costs, and increases freight volatility. The agency emphasized that these challenges put additional pressure on supply chains, particularly affecting developing countries that rely heavily on stable import prices. While the use of alternative ports, inland transport networks, and new logistics solutions has helped keep trade flowing, the process comes at a significantly higher cost.

UNCTAD Chief Warns Of Economic Impact

Pedro Manuel Moreno, the interim chief of UNCTAD, addressed the pressing issues during a press conference in Geneva on November 26. He highlighted that the agency's simulations indicate a severe risk if fuel shocks similar to those experienced in recent years continue through 2027. Moreno stated that higher shipping costs alone could push consumer prices in least-developed countries to almost twice the global average increase. This disparity underscores the uneven impact of geopolitical shocks on global economic resilience.

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The agency argued that resilience cannot be based on simply finding alternative routes every time a crisis occurs. Instead, Moreno told reporters that resilience requires better preparation, stronger international cooperation, and predictable rules. He called for substantial investments in the future of the global fleets to mitigate risks. UNCTAD urged governments and the shipping industry to collaborate closely to strengthen resilience across shipping and port planning, operations, and investment while ensuring the protection of navigation rights and seafarers.

2025 Trade Figures And Future Outlook

Despite the challenging environment, seaborne trade managed to reach 12.3 billion tonnes in 2025, reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous year. This performance, while positive, fell short of the 3.9% growth achieved in 2024. UNCTAD projects that this momentum will stall completely in 2026 due to the lingering effects of shipping disruptions and trade uncertainties. The agency's forecast serves as a warning that the structural vulnerabilities in global supply chains remain exposed to geopolitical risks.

The prediction of zero growth for 2026 signals a difficult year ahead for global commerce. The combination of extended shipping routes, higher operational costs, and potential fuel price shocks creates a complex landscape for traders and policymakers. UNCTAD's call for a shift from a crisis-response mindset to one rooted in preparedness highlights the need for long-term strategic planning. Stakeholders must now focus on building robust systems that can withstand future shocks without causing disproportionate harm to the most vulnerable economies.