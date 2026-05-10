Underground Water Pipe Leak in Yishun Causes Flooding, Affecting 25 Shops

A TikTok video posted early Sunday morning shows flooding at a Yishun coffeeshop and surrounding residential area, with water seen covering the ground around the coffeeshop and nearby HDB blocks. The owner of a furniture shop was worried that the products would be unusable if they had got wet and muddy.

Floodwaters covered a Yishun coffeeshop and nearby HDB blocks after an underground water pipe leak near Yishun Avenue 5 and Sembawang Road on May 10.

About 25 shops in the Chong Pang neighbourhood were affected after a water pipe leak in Yishun on May 10 caused flooding. The leak occurred on an underground water pipe near the junction of Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 and Sembawang Road at about 1am, causing water to overflow into nearby surrounding areas. PUB, the national water agency, said there is no disruption to water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

The agency is working with Nee Soon Town Council to carry out clean-up works and is investigating the cause of the pipe leak. Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam said about 25 shops have been affected, and some shops have been affected more than others





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Yishun Underground Water Pipe Leak Flooding Chong Pang Neighbourhood National Water Agency (PUB) Nee Soon Town Council Coordinating Minister For National Security K. Tiktok Video

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