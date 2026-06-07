Understanding Competitive Salaries in Malaysia

A manager in the financial industry shares salary negotiation insight in Malaysia, highlighting the factors that influence competitive salaries and how to negotiate for a higher salary.

In a competitive labour market and the uncertainty in the economy, most inexperienced job seekers are not even able to understand what it means to have a competitive salary in Malaysia .

Malaysia's average salary typically ranges from RM2,500 to RM10,000, depending on industry, education, experience, and job type. Corporate roles such as HR managers, supply chain managers, accountants, and risk managers command higher salary ranges, often between RM5,000 and RM10,000+ monthly. Casual roles like receptionists, baristas, and sales assistants usually earn between RM1,800 and RM3,800 per month. Overall, salaries are strongly influenced by factors such as academic qualifications, professional certifications, years of experience, and workforce demand within each sector.

A manager in the financial industry suggests that if you are hoping for a job, they only increased it by 25%, but based on the situation and position, you might be able to negotiate for a 35% increase. This increase is considered high in certain industries. He also added that if you are a fresh grad with a good GPA and good university background, you might be able to ask for around RM3,000-RM3,500 for an executive role.

Online, one user suggested that competitive salary usually means salary that matches the market, but instead of stating the salary offered, employers can just ask for your previous salary and hope to lowball you if your previous salary is low; if it's a high salary, they'll say it's not within budget, so offer a lower salary than what you're earning, but this really depends, but still, you should have considered this. Besides qualifications, certifications and experience, salary benchmarks also depend on locations and the type of organisation, such as Public Listed Company (PLC) & Private Limited Company, Government Link Company (GLC), Multinational Company (MNC), Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) or startup.

Different types of companies will be able to provide different levels of benefits and packages





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Competitive Salaries Malaysia Salary Negotiation Job Seekers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMNO's Power Struggle Threatens Malaysia's Multi-Coalition GovernmentThe United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a key component partner in Malaysia's first genuine multi-coalition government, is causing calculated fractures in its stronghold states, which could lead to a national snap election.

Read more »

Singapore's Minister Salaries: A Motivation for Public Service?Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, has spoken out against the high salaries of ministers in Singapore. He argues that the high salaries are not a motivation for public service and that good candidates should not be motivated by personal gain. Instead, he suggests that public service requires a different mindset than making money in the business world, and that the country should prioritize the well-being of its citizens over the interests of its leaders.

Read more »

Malaysia Considers Recruiting Indonesian Healthcare Workers Amid Domestic ConcernsMalaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed discussions with Indonesia about recruiting Indonesian nurses and healthcare workers, following bilateral talks at the JCBC meeting in Jakarta. While the Foreign Ministry welcomed the potential benefits for both nations, it noted that recruitment policies fall under the Health Ministry's jurisdiction. The proposal has sparked unease among Malaysians, with critics accusing the government of sidelining local workers in favor of cheaper foreign labor and failing to address demands for better pay and working conditions from本地 doctors and nurses. Some social media users argued the move reflects a government focus on cost-cutting over valuing local professionals, while others highlighted the need for increased healthcare funding, suggesting profits from foreign investments like data centers should be redirected to public health services.

Read more »

Couple Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Second Link to MalaysiaA married couple lost their lives when their Singapore-registered motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Second Link expressway towards Malaysia. The accident caused major traffic delays, and the victims, identified as Tham Khin Peng and Lim Ah Bit, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their wake is set for June 8 in Johor Bahru.

Read more »