Understanding the need for transparency during tough times

During periods of uncertainty, staying silent can create more fear and anxiety among employees. Authors discuss the importance of transparency and the challenges leaders face in delivering bad news.

Founder Kelvin Kao warns that staying silent during difficult times will only create more fear and uncertainty among employees – and they deserve enough truth to make informed decisions about their lives.

With nobody to address it directly, this transforms into collective anxiety, affecting productivity and trust. Initial response to a downturns makes them rely on leaders for answers they do not have. Leaders frequently operating with incomplete information themselves, deals are still being negotiated, budgets are still being revised. Speaking too early can destabilise a situation that is still salvageable.

A certain degree of certainty and assurance is needed. The obvious answer is more transparency, but reality is more complicated than that. Senior leadership expects them to maintain stability and morale, while their teams rely on them for answers they do not have





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Leadership Transparency Bad News Collective Anxiety Difficulty Communicating

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