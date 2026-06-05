Uneven Bridge Painting in Singapore-Malaysia Strait Highlights Architectural Differences and RTS Link Concerns

A Reddit user posted a photo of the Marine Viaduct over the Straits of Johor, which links the underground tunnels at both ends. The Malaysian side of the viaduct is painted a sleek grey color, while the Singapore side appears unpainted, giving the photo an uneven look. The discrepancy sparked discussions on architectural standards and the potential impact on the Singapore-Johor Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027. The RTS Link aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia.

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user posted a photo of the Marine Viaduct over the Straits of Johor, which links the underground tunnels at both ends. The Malaysian side of the viaduct is painted a sleek grey color , while the Singapore side appears unpainted, giving the photo an uneven look.

The discrepancy sparked discussions on architectural standards and the potential impact on the Singapore-Johor Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027. The RTS Link aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia





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Marine Viaduct Straits Of Johor RTS Link Singapore-Malaysia Causeway Traffic Congestion Architectural Standards Discrepancy Unpainted Columns Sleek Grey Color Malaysian Side Singapore Side

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