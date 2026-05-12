Uneven EV Transition in Asia: China's Dominance and the Rest of Asia's Opportunities

The article discusses the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in China and the uneven transition in other Asian countries. It highlights the challenges and opportunities arising from the EV revolution, including environmental strain, social tensions, and questions over long-term sustainability.

China has raced ahead in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, building vast charging networks, scaling production, and reshaping how cars are bought and used. However, the shift is unfolding in far more uneven ways across the rest of Asia .

From Mongolia's hybrid-driving herders to Indonesia's nickel boom and the Philippines' copper reserves, the EV revolution is creating new opportunities alongside environmental strain, social tensions, and questions over long-term sustainability. Arnold Gay speaks with CNA correspondents Bong Xin Ying and Jack Board about China's dominance, the hidden costs of the transition, and whether the rest of Asia can build its own EV ecosystems





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Electric Vehicles (Evs) China Asia EV Transition Opportunities Challenges Environmental Strain Social Tensions Long-Term Sustainability

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