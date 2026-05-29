Union backs security staff after clash with Hong Kong school principal at SAFRA Jurong

The Union of Security Employees publicly supported its officers after a confrontation with a visiting Hong Kong principal over a bus parked on a double yellow line, citing safety concerns and verbal abuse that led to a police report.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) issued a strong statement on Thursday May 28 affirming its unwavering support for the security staff who were involved in a heated confrontation with a visiting school principal from Hong Kong.

According to the union, the officers were operating in an exceptionally challenging environment when they were faced with a traffic blockage that threatened the safety and flow of vehicles at the SAFRA Jurong complex in Singapore. The incident unfolded on the evening of May 22 at approximately five thirty p.m. when a chartered tour bus carrying thirty four students from a Hong Kong secondary school stopped on the public road directly in front of the SAFRA gates.

The vehicle was positioned on a continuous double yellow line, effectively blocking the entrance to the facility during the peak period when parents were arriving to collect their children from school. USE explained that the blockage created a severe bottleneck that prevented families from accessing the compound and raised concerns about potential safety hazards for both pedestrians and motorists.

In response, security officers on duty approached the scene and politely instructed the driver to either move the bus onto the designated rear drop‑off area inside the premises or to relocate it so as not to obstruct incoming traffic. The drivers and accompanying staff, however, refused to comply.

According to the union's account, the principal of the visiting school, identified as Mr Lee Cheuk‑hing, intervened in a confrontational manner, telling the officers to shut up and launching a barrage of profanities and taunts. The verbal assault was captured on video that quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

The tension began to ease when a group of parents, who were trying to reach the school grounds to collect their children, stepped forward and asked the bus driver to move the vehicle. Following this intervention, the principal reportedly altered his tone and cooperated with the security staff, even praising one of the parents for her politeness.

USE highlighted that the episode generated unnecessary friction for an entire ecosystem of frontline workers, including the security officers who were simply carrying out their duty to maintain public safety, the bus driver caught between passenger demands and traffic regulations, and the parents who were trying to navigate the congested situation. One of the security officers lodged an official police report documenting the verbal abuse and obstruction.

The police confirmed that a report had been filed in connection with the incident. In a subsequent Facebook post, USE emphasized that it is working closely with the unnamed security agency that employs the affected officers to ensure their well‑being is safeguarded throughout the process. The union reiterated its commitment to stand firmly behind its members who were placed in an incredibly demanding operational setting while striving to keep the SAFRA premises secure.

The incident also prompted criticism of the conduct of at least one security guard, as some commenters on the union's post argued that the officer raised her voice at passengers. The bus driver meanwhile reported that a guard had indeed spoken loudly to the passengers. CNA reached out to both USE and SAFRA Jurong for comment and will continue to follow developments in this story as further details emerge





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Security Union SAFRA Jurong Hong Kong School Visit Traffic Blockage Verbal Abuse

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