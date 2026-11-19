Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd wins Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026.

Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd has secured the Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year - Shipping award at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026. This recognition highlights the company's strategic deployment of the SeaBuddy application to monitor and support the mental health of seafarers across its fleet.

The Core Mechanism of SeaBuddy

Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd deployed the SeaBuddy platform on approximately 80 of its vessels to address the unique challenges of life at sea. The application functions as a social community where shipmates can share experiences and participate in activities, encouraging crew members to spend leisure time together rather than isolating themselves in their cabins. This social engagement is designed to combat the stigma often associated with traditional helplines and mental health resources, which have historically been underutilized by seafarers.

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Behind the scenes, the proprietary wellbeing framework builds an evidence-based picture of the crew's status without explicitly presenting itself as a mental health tool to the users. Individual responses remain strictly confidential from the crew's perspective. Shore managers are provided with a high-level view of the onboard environment and fleet-wide sentiment, allowing them to see the overall operational context alongside the wellness data. Crucially, the system does not share individual seafarer personal data with shore-based staff.

Stakeholder Positions and Privacy Framework

Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd collaborated with the Singapore-based start-up SeaBuddy to create this dual-purpose solution that balances social connection with early wellbeing insights. The primary goal was to resolve the hesitation crew members feel when seeking help by embedding the support system within a familiar social interface. The company's leadership believes that treating crew wellbeing with the same rigor as safety protocols is essential for modern ship management.

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The privacy framework is designed to protect individual identities while ensuring that critical risks are identified. When the algorithm detects early warning signs of distress, only the most critical cases are flagged. These specific instances are then handled by a team of certified psychologists who provide confidential professional counselling to any seafarer who requires it. This approach ensures that support reaches individuals before their conditions deteriorate into potential safety hazards.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The initiative has demonstrated tangible results within its first year of operation. Shore teams successfully identified seven high-stress cases early, allowing for intervention before these situations escalated into larger issues. The data collected also shows strong engagement, with crew members submitting more than 1,000 wellbeing responses in a single quarter. Furthermore, the crew rated their life on board an 84 out of 100, and approximately two in three sentiment readings were positive.

Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd has committed to the programme through 2028, indicating a long-term strategy to integrate these wellness metrics into daily operations. The company continues to expand its wellbeing analytics with SeaBuddy, ensuring that crew wellbeing is reviewed ship by ship every month. The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards, presented by Singapore Business Review Magazine, honours such visionary initiatives that champion employee engagement and workplace wellbeing.

Industry Context and Awards Significance

The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards serves as a benchmark for high-performing teams and innovators in the region. By winning the Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year - Shipping category, Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd is recognized for its role in addressing diversity, inclusion, and the specific challenges faced by the shipping industry. This award underscores the growing importance of mental health infrastructure in maritime operations, moving beyond traditional safety measures to holistic crew care.

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As the shipping industry continues to evolve, the integration of technology like SeaBuddy offers a scalable model for other ship management companies. The ability to monitor sentiment and wellbeing remotely without compromising privacy provides a new standard for operational excellence. The sustained commitment through 2028 suggests that Union Marine Management Services Pte Ltd views this not just as a compliance measure, but as a core component of its business resilience and strategic advantage.