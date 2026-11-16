United Airlines delayed hundreds of flights on November 16 after a weight calculation system outage caused a 90-minute disruption at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

United Airlines experienced a significant operational disruption on Monday, November 16, forcing the carrier to delay numerous departing flights due to a critical system outage. The incident occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, where the airline's operations were temporarily halted. The outage lasted for more than 90 minutes, creating a bottleneck in departure schedules and affecting travelers across the network. This event took place just days after a separate malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network had triggered a nationwide ground stop, raising concerns about the fragility of air travel infrastructure.

Outage Mechanism and Safety Protocols

Chicago-based United Airlines confirmed that the disruption was not related to cybersecurity, stating there was no indication of malicious activity. The airline clarified that flights already in the air and those on the United Express regional network remained unaffected by the technical failure. The core issue involved a system responsible for helping pilots determine a plane's final weight before departure. Pilots at the gate reported problems to air traffic controllers, leading to a decision to hold aircraft until the system was restored. The airline resolved the issue approximately one hour and 40 minutes after pilots first began reporting the malfunction to authorities.

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Role of Weight Calculation in Aviation

The affected software is a vital component of preflight safety checks, used to calculate whether an aircraft can safely take off under current weather and runway conditions. These preflight calculations require precise data regarding the aircraft's weight, including fuel, baggage, cargo, and passengers. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo, a former United pilot, emphasized that the accuracy of these numbers is extremely important for establishing guidance and performance from takeoff to landing. The information is also utilized by the autopilot system to assist pilots in their decision-making processes. While pilots once performed these weight calculations manually with pencil and paper, modern operations rely on electronic calculations loaded directly into the plane's computers.

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Stakeholder Positions and Past Incidents

United Airlines issued an apology to customers for the inconvenience on social media, though the company did not immediately provide details on which specific systems were affected. Steve Arroyo noted that while he has seen problems with weight and balance systems in his career, the airline's decision to delay flights was the correct approach to ensure safety. This is not the first time United has faced similar technical hurdles; in August 2025, the airline grounded planes at major US airports, delaying more than 1,000 flights due to an hourslong outage of a system called Unimatic. Unimatic houses flight information fed to other systems, including those that calculate weight and balance. United stated it had no further information regarding whether the same Unimatic system was involved in the November incident.

Real-World Impact and Broader Context

The impact of the outage was visible on flight-tracking platforms, with the website FlightAware showing United with about 600 delayed flights by Monday evening. It remained unclear how many of these delays were directly related to the system failure versus other factors. A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay at the gate until the system was operational. This disruption occurred amidst a week of technical difficulties for major US infrastructure providers. Earlier on Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access online accounts at several major US banks after JPMorgan Chase experienced a technical problem. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration had ordered every flight grounded due to a router malfunction, and one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service.