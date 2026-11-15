United Launch Alliance Vulcan Rocket Fails Amazon Leo Satellite Mission

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket suffered a critical anomaly 10 minutes after liftoff, destroying 40 Amazon Leo satellites in its first mission failure.

United Launch Alliance confirmed on November 15 that its Vulcan rocket experienced a catastrophic failure during a mission to deploy Amazon's Leo satellite constellation. The anomaly occurred roughly 10 minutes after liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This event marks the first mission failure for the joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin since the rocket's debut in 2024.

Technical Failure Details and Timeline

According to an official statement, the Vulcan vehicle suffered an anomaly that prevented the payload of 40 satellites from reaching orbit. The failure happened shortly after the separation of the second stage, which carried the Amazon satellites, from the first-stage booster powered by Blue Origin's BE-4 engines. United Launch Alliance stated that while every flight generates data, the company currently lacks specific information to determine the precise cause of the breakdown.

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This incident represents a significant operational hurdle for the launch provider. The mission was the fifth flight for the Vulcan rocket and the first launch in nine months. The company had been conducting a hiatus for separate technical investigations into its solid rocket side-boosters and the BE-4 engines. These delays have hindered the ability to establish a regular cadence of launches for Amazon's burgeoning satellite internet constellation.

Impact on Amazon and Competitor Landscape

The destruction of the 40 satellites is a major setback for Amazon as it races to deploy its internet network. Since 2025, the company has deployed 398 Leo satellites across 14 successful launches. This total represents approximately 12 percent of Amazon's overall plan. The company had hoped to begin initial internet service this year, but the failure disrupts those timeline goals.

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The repeated failures of third-party launch providers continue to hold up Amazon's bid to rival SpaceX's vast Starlink internet network. SpaceX currently operates more than 11,000 satellites and serves millions of customers worldwide. Another setback occurred in May when a New Glenn rocket owned by Blue Origin experienced a launchpad explosion days before it was due to launch Amazon Leo satellites. That investigation determined the BE-4 engine was the cause.

Stakeholder Reactions and Regulatory Hurdles

Jeff Bezos' company, Blue Origin, supplies the BE-4 engines used in the Vulcan rocket. Following the May explosion, the company modified the engines delivered to United Launch Alliance. ULA spokesperson Jessica Rye disclosed these modifications in August. It remains unclear if the BE-4 engines played a role in the Sunday mission failure, as the anomaly appeared to occur after engine-related phases.

The failure also impacts the United States Space Force. The Pentagon had not yet approved the Vulcan rocket to resume flying national security payloads. This approval was pending the performance of the rocket with the Amazon mission on Sunday. Two prior missions for the Space Force successfully delivered their payloads, but the suspension of national security flights remains in effect until further notice.

Future Launch Implications and Next Steps

The current investigation into the anomaly will likely extend the hiatus for Vulcan launches. United Launch Alliance emphasized that every flight teaches something, but specific data analysis will take time. The company has not provided a timeline for when the next launch will occur or when normal operations might resume.

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Amazon faces increasing pressure to accelerate its satellite deployment to compete with established competitors. The loss of 40 satellites adds to the logistical challenges of building the Leo constellation. The company must rely on third-party providers who have experienced multiple groundings and failures. The outcome of the United Launch Alliance investigation will determine the future reliability of the Vulcan system for both commercial and government contracts.