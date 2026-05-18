United Nations Demands for Measures Against 'Genocide' in Gaza and Investigation of Ethnic Cleansing

The report issued by the UN human rights office on the conflict in Gaza, West Bank, and related issues gives details on Israel's military actions and the abuse allegedly suffered by hostages. It also discusses how Israel has violated international law and that the situation continues to be dire for the affected population.

The United Nations on Monday, May 18, demanded Israel to stop acts of genocide in Gaza , while criticizing indications of ethnic cleansing both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank .

A new report by the UN human rights office stated that Israel's actions involved gross violations of international law. In the report, Israel was called upon to ensure that its military does not engage in acts of genocide and take all measures to prevent and punish incitement to commit genocide. The report covered the period from October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, to May 2025.

It condemned serious violations, including war crimes, committed by both Israeli and Palestinian armed forces. The report highlighted the abuse suffered by hostages, including torture and sexual abuse, and stated that most of the hostages who died in Gaza were killed in secret detention or by impacts of the conflict. The report stated that the overall situation in Gaza remained dire, with hundreds of thousands of people living in tents, even after a ceasefire was implemented in October 2022.

It also mentioned how Israel had directed attacks on civilian or protected objects and on journalists, civil defenders, health workers, and police. The report charged that Israel's refusal to make any changes and its continued disregard for international law constituted acts of collective punishment and forced displacement against Palestinians. The report also investigated the situation in the West Bank, where violence increased since the beginning of the Gaza war.

It mentioned the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force, leading to hundreds of unlawful killings. The report emphasized the ways in which Israel had destroyed wide swathes of Gaza and emptied refugee camps in the West Bank, contributing to the displacement of Palestinians and strong indications that Israel intended their displacement to be permanent. The report also detailed instances of incitement and derogatory language against Palestinians, all of which went unpunished





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unesco United Nations Israel Gaza West Bank Gaza War Civil Human Rights Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's Strained Influence on Global Markets and European Engagement Despite US & Israel PressureIran has largely maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz, restricting commercial shipping since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel. Only certain countries, such as East Asian nations and China, have managed to gain permission to pass. However, Europeans are now reported to be engaging in negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards Navy to traverse the vital waterway.

Read more »

Iran's Blockade of Shipping Through the Strait of Hormuz and Its Impact on Global MarketsIran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb 28. The passage of ships from East Asian countries, notably China, Japan, and Pakistan, has led to negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards navy for Europeans to pass. Iran has received revenue from tolls imposed on the waterway and is preparing a professional mechanism to manage traffic. The United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports, while the ceasefire remains fragile.

Read more »

Progress on Gaza peace talk stalls as violence intensifies; Israeli strikes kill five PalestiniansIsrael and Hamas face deadlock in indirect talks to advance US President Donald Trump's post-war plan for Gaza, which is meant to end more than two years of fighting. Health officials have reported a rise in ceasefire efforts as Hamas militia tightens its grip in the region, while Israeli troops remain in control of more than half the territory. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have killed at least five Palestinians, including a Hamas operative, in the past week.

Read more »

Israel Intercepts Gaza-bound Flotilla, Activists Argue There's No Humanitarian AidThe Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, was intercepted 250 nautical miles away from the Gaza coastline.

Read more »