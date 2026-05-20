United Nations Forecasts Global Economic Growth to Slump, Oil Prices Disrupt Global Supply Chains

The United Nations has lowered its forecast for global economic growth citing the Middle East crises and rising oil prices. Global GDP growth is now projected at 2.5 per cent for 2026, down from 2.7 per cent in January.

The South Korean-operated vessel HMM NAMU is docked after being damaged from a fire following an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil shipments.

The United Nations has lowered its forecast for global economic growth and raised the prospects for inflation after the Middle East crises and rising oil prices. Global GDP growth is now projected at 2.5 per cent for 2026, down from 2.7 per cent in January. Global inflation is projected to rise to 3.9 per cent this year, 0.8 per cent higher than forecast in January.

The impact of the Iran war has been highly uneven, with the most severe economic damage concentrated in West Asia. Economic growth in the region is projected to plunge from 3.6 per cent in 2025 to 1.4 per cent in 2026. The US economy is expected to remain resilient with 2 per cent growth forecast this year, while the European Union and the United Kingdom's economies are forecast to slow down





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Global Economic Growth United Nations (UN) Middle East Crises Rising Oil Prices Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Global Inflation Global GDP Growth Most Severe Economic Damage Heavy Reliance On Imported Energy Breaching Ho China's Diversified Energy Mix Providing A Buf India's Economy Expanding By 6.4 Per Cent The Question For China

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