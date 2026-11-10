US Becomes First Country to Fully Skip UN Human Rights Review

The United States on Tuesday became the first country to completely shun a UN Human Rights Council review of its record, drawing criticism from rights groups and warnings that other nations may follow.

GENEVA - The United States on Tuesday became the first country to fully shun a regular review of its human rights record at the UN's top rights body since it was created two decades ago.

The no-show drew criticism from rights groups who say violations have surged to levels not seen in decades. Washington disengaged from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council last year, citing an anti-Israel bias and alleging the body did not uphold the values it promotes. This is the second year in a row that the US has skipped its own review - a process that even dictatorships take part in.

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US Defends UN Human Rights Council Snub

A State Department spokesperson defended the decision in an email to The Associated Press.

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"(W)e give no credibility to the agency," the spokesperson said, adding: "This irredeemable body makes a mockery of human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own 'values' as it pushes anti-American rhetoric. " The spokesperson also alleged the council's "persistent failure to condemn the most egregious human rights violators.

" The council regularly examines the rights records of all 193 UN member states - generally about every four to five years - as part of a process known as the Universal Periodic Review. The US, under Trump, already skipped its appointment a year ago. The scheduled November 2025 review was pushed back until Tuesday in hopes that the US government might change its mind. It did not.

Process Requires Country Participation

The council says the process requires participation of the country in question. In the case of an absence of any national representatives, the review cannot go forward. As part of such reviews, national delegations - which at times can include a dozen officials or more - make a presentation, face questions and hear recommendations from other national envoys.

It is supposed to be a sweeping and constructive process, akin to holding up a mirror to governments to improve their human rights policies. The US no-show will likely mean the event is postponed until January, according to a draft UN document and diplomats. UN documents show countries had planned on Tuesday to raise issues such as abortion and the death penalty. US and international non-governmental organisations also sent nearly 200 UN submissions covering topics from migration to racial discrimination.

Civil Groups Demand Accountability

"We've seen attacks on fundamental human rights and civil liberties unprecedented in generations," Jamil Dakwar of the American Civil Liberties Union told reporters in Geneva. "Enough is enough. " Dakwar, director of the ACLU's human rights programme, added: "The administration is saying to the world, 'we don't care about whether you would review us or not, we're going to continue to violate human rights unabashed'. " "And we are saying: 'No, enough is enough.

This council should hold the United States accountable'," he said Monday in Geneva, as part of a push by civil society to raise awareness about the US rights record. The US has drawn criticism for its policies including strong-arm deportations and targeted killings of alleged drug-runners in the Caribbean and Pacific - which the administration has said are designed to protect US workers and help keep the country safe.

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Washington said deportations are carried out in accordance with US immigration law. The 47-member council has not directly criticised Washington's rights record but its appointed experts have, such as over migrant deportations. Noor Abdalla, wife of pro-Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was held in immigration detention last year, is among campaigners pressing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to promptly hold a briefing on the US rights situation, even in Washington's absence.

"When the most powerful government in the world is not held accountable, they think that they can do whatever they want," Abdalla told reporters. Critics of the US snub warn that the walkout could encourage other countries - many of which bristle about intense scrutiny from human rights monitors - to follow suit.

Walkout Affects Council Credibility

Eric Tistounet, a visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute who was the council's first secretary, said the US walkout could affect the credibility of the council's review system.

"If the predominant global power - which has always claimed to adhere to the human rights norms - doesn't show up and doesn't even justify why, then you are in big trouble," he said. He said the ACLU and allies have called on the UN human rights chief to respond by presenting an update on rights in the United States early next year. Fourteen countries are due to take part in the review process in Geneva this month.

In Trump's first term in office, the US submitted its UPR report. One diplomat said: "The view is to leave the door open and hope they come back in two years. "