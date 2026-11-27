An unlicensed man pleaded guilty to five charges after fleeing the scene of a serious hit-and-run accident on the Tampines Expressway in Singapore.

An unlicensed driver in Singapore pleaded guilty to five charges related to a serious hit-and-run incident on the Tampines Expressway. The court proceedings confirmed that the suspect deceived a friend to borrow a vehicle, resulting in a collision with a motorcyclist that left the rider seriously injured.

The Hit-and-Run Incident Details

According to police investigations, the incident took place in the early hours of August 2, 2025, on the Tampines Expressway. The suspect had lied to his friend, claiming he held a valid driver's license, to secure permission to borrow the car. He picked up the vehicle from the friend located on the Sengkang East Expressway before proceeding to drive.

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While navigating the expressway in the fourth lane, the driver displayed significant negligence. He activated his hazard lights but suddenly veered across lanes into the second lane. This erratic maneuver caused a direct collision with a 38-year-old motorcyclist, who fell to the ground along with his motorcycle upon impact.

Despite the severity of the crash, the suspect did not stop to assist or report the accident. He immediately swerved into the left lane and accelerated away from the scene. His attempt to escape ended only when the vehicle struck a curb at Upper Thomson Road, causing the tires to burst and finally bringing the car to a halt.

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Court Proceedings and Charges

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving reports of the accident. Officers subsequently located and arrested the suspect on Tagore Road. During the recent court hearing, the unlicensed driver formally pleaded guilty to five specific charges.

The charges include causing serious injury, violating provisions of the Road Traffic Act, and committing mischief. The suspect admitted to these allegations, which stem directly from the reckless driving and subsequent flight from the crime scene.

While the five charges have been formally entered into the record, the prosecution noted that additional charges will be taken into consideration during the final sentencing phase. This legal strategy allows the court to view the full extent of the suspect's criminal behavior before determining the penalty.

Sentencing and Public Safety Implications

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court again for sentencing on December 8. Judges will consider the aggravated nature of the hit-and-run, the victim's injuries, and the defendant's lack of a license when determining the appropriate punishment.

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This case highlights the severe consequences of driving without proper authorization and failing to stop after an accident. The charges carry potential prison terms and heavy fines, serving as a stark warning to other drivers about the legal and moral obligations on Singapore's roads.