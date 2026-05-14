Unpleasant surprise in Grab grocery delivery, tip demand, Malaysia road accident, and relationship discussion

This news text covers three separate incidents: a customer discovering maggots in their Grab grocery delivery, a woman claiming a delivery rider demanded a tip for a large order, and a video of a vehicle hitting a motorcyclist in Malaysia. Additionally, a woman shares her boyfriend's discussion about having children and her stance on starting a family.

SINGAPORE: A customer using Grab ’s grocery delivery service got an unpleasant surprise after allegedly discovering maggots crawling inside a tray of eggs, with concerns that the contamination may have spread to the rest of the order.

In another incident, a woman claimed a delivery rider demanded a S$10 tip for delivering a takeaway order worth more than S$130. A video in Malaysia shows a vehicle hitting a motorcyclist, resulting in the death of the cyclist. A woman shared that her boyfriend recently brought up having kids and wanted clarity sooner rather than later on her stance about starting a family





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Grab Grocery Delivery Maggots Tip Demand Malaysia Road Accident Relationship Discussion

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