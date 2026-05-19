Unresolved Transportation Challenges in Malaysia: Commuters Stalled, Delayed Trains, and Blame Shift

Malaysia faces transportation challenges with ongoing delays on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, recurring breakdowns, and a lack of accountability,

MALAYSIA: Commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line faced major delays this morning after a train stalled at Kelana Jaya Station due to an amalfunction.

Malaysia's Rapid KL confirmed that repair works are ongoing and has imposed entry control and crowd management at affected stations. Commuters were advised to expect congestion and use alternative rail lines until services resume. The incident triggered a ripple effect across the Kelana Jaya line, causing delays and congestion at multiple stations. Just last month, Prasarana -- parent company of Rapid KL -- submitted a recovery plan for the Kelana Jaya line to the Transport Ministry.

Public frustration remains high, as the line serves critical areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, including routes directly beneath the Petronas Twin Towers. One argued that operators should refund passengers whenever severe delays occur. A refund mechanism should be in place by Prasarana, as these delays have been happening over the last few years. He stressed that without financial consequences, little will change.

Some have shifted blame to Malaysia's current administration, accusing it of neglecting public transport. Another questioned the maintenance standards of the Kelana Jaya Line, noting that breakdowns occur almost daily. He added that employees under his supervision frequently arrive late due to massive service disruptions. Lastly, one netizen stated what most Malaysians on social media have been saying in the last several years.

These constant breakdowns during peak hour are the reason why Malaysians opt to own their own cars instead. Evening peak-hour breakdowns on the Kelana Jaya LRT often leave commuters stranded, unable to return home on time. Despite Malaysia's many green initiatives, critics say public transportation continues to be sidelined





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