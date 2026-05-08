Unsealed Document Reveals Epstein’s Alleged Suicide Note Found by Former Cellmate

A newly released court document shows a note allegedly found by Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate after Epstein’s reported suicide attempt in 2019. The note’s existence was largely overlooked until now, adding to the mystery surrounding Epstein’s death and the handling of his case.

A newly unsealed document from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has revealed a note allegedly found by Jeffrey Epstein ’s former cellmate, Christopher Tartaglione , after Epstein’s reported suicide attempt in July 2019.

The document, released on May 7, 2026, sheds light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and the events leading up to it. Tartaglione, a former police officer awaiting trial for a quadruple murder case, claimed that Epstein had tucked a suicide note inside a book. The note’s existence was largely overlooked until now, despite Epstein’s subsequent suicide, which sparked widespread skepticism and federal investigations. The note’s authenticity, exact timing, and cryptic language remain unclear, leaving many questions unanswered.

Tartaglione, who retired on a disability pension in 2008, was accused of dealing drugs and orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of four men in 2016. He believed one of the men had stolen money meant for a cocaine purchase. Tartaglione lured the man to a bar, tortured him, and ultimately strangled him with a zip tie. Three of the man’s friends and relatives were also killed and buried on Tartaglione’s property.

Tartaglione was arrested in December 2016 and was awaiting trial when he shared a cell with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein was found in the cell with Tartaglione around 1:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019, with marks on his neck. He was placed on suicide watch but later claimed Tartaglione had tried to kill him and extort money.

However, Epstein later recanted, stating he had no issues with Tartaglione and was not suicidal. After 31 hours on suicide watch, Epstein was downgraded to psychiatric observation and was without a cellmate when he was found dead on August 10, 2019. Authorities concluded Epstein killed himself, but the first incident was seen as a missed opportunity to prevent his death.

The note, which Tartaglione mentioned in a podcast interview last year, was submitted as evidence in his drug murder case and placed under seal. The note’s contents, including the phrase 'It is a treat to be able to choose the time to say goodbye,' have only added to the uncertainty and frustration for Epstein’s accusers. The document’s release has reignited debates about the circumstances of Epstein’s death and the handling of his case





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