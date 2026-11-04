UOB Q3 net profit jumps 182% to $1.25b but misses estimates, shares fall 5%

UOB reported a third-quarter net profit of $1.25 billion, up 182% year on year, but missed Bloomberg estimates and saw shares fall 5%. The bank pointed to record fees, wealth growth and a plan to double wealth income by 2030.

UOB reported a third-quarter net profit of $1.25 billion, up 182% from $443 million a year earlier, helped by an 81% drop in credit loss provisions.

The result still missed the $1.38 billion forecast among six analysts polled by Bloomberg. Shares fell 5% on Nov 4. The stock slid to $38.36 from its previous close of $40.46 in early trading, fell more than 6% before the noon break, and closed 5% down at $38.44. Investors focused on the earnings miss, slower quarter-on-quarter profit and pressure from higher deposit rates and Greater China asset quality issues.

Also read UOB Q3 Net Profit Misses Estimates Despite Record Wealth Management Fees

UOB Wealth Fees Hit Record High

Compared with the previous quarter, net profit fell 15% from $1.48 billion. UOB set aside $258 million for credit and other losses in the three months ended Sept 30, down 81% from $1.36 billion a year earlier. Net interest income rose 1% year on year to $2.28 billion. Net fee income hit a record $733 million, up 19% from a year earlier and 10% from the previous quarter, on strong growth in wealth, cards and loan-related activities.

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Customer-related treasury income also reached a new high. Assets under management grew 3% over the same quarter in 2025 to reach $204 billion. UOB chief executive officer and deputy chairman Wee Ee Cheong said the group continued to see healthy customer activity across its businesses this quarter, with strong growth in wealth management, healthy loan growth and record fees and customer-related treasury income.

For the first nine months of 2026, wealth income rose 13% from a year ago, while card income was up 25% year on year. Wee said at a media briefing that the bank has been reshaping its wholesale banking business by investing in transaction banking capabilities, strengthening the regional network and deepening sector coverage. Wholesale banking loans grew 9% year on year, with trade loans recording 31% growth. Transaction banking also remained an important driver of the franchise's performance.

Total expenses fell to $1.6 billion, down 4% over the previous quarter, in line with income moderation. Wee said the financial performance reflects the strength of the bank's diversified franchise and customer relationships, with over eight million customers in the region. As connectivity across ASEAN strengthens, customers increasingly value banking partners that can support them across their business, personal and wealth needs, he said. The non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.5%, although non-performing assets rose slightly, especially in Greater China.

Greater China Asset Quality Concerns

Group chief financial officer Leong Yung Chee said recovery in Greater China asset quality issues is slower than in the US portfolio, adding that UOB intends to manage it actively and expects non-performing loan numbers to decline gradually. Leong said exposure to real estate and hospitality has declined. The bank is growing in non-real estate sectors such as digital infrastructure and energy, which are higher-growth areas and are driving some loan growth in those markets.

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On artificial intelligence-related financing, Leong said it makes up less than 5% of the loan book. These short- and long-term loans are evaluated under the bank's credit processes and borrower profile assessments. He said AI is one of the strongest-growing areas across industries, but UOB is not immune to or ignorant about what is happening in AI-related financing, referring to rising credit default swaps. He said the bank must be very selective but cannot ignore the exciting high-growth area.

AI Financing Risks Under Review

On interest rates, Leong said deposit rates have been creeping up lately, which is good for consumers but applies pressure and compression on funding cost and net interest margin. He noted these will adjust when benchmark rates firm up, taking one to two quarters to show up in financial results. Wee said the bank is sharpening its strategic focus, investing in capital-like businesses that broaden revenue sources, and plans to strategically reinvest gains from recent divestments to accelerate growth.

He said wealth is a key initiative and UOB is confident of achieving its ambition to double wealth income by 2030. Wee said there is significant scope to deepen customer relationships across banking, investment and wealth, as many customers have become more affluent with more sophisticated wealth. He noted UOB has increased its team of relationship managers, sharpened its focus on liability-led wealth acquisition and added capabilities in North Asia, particularly Hong Kong.

Wee also said UOB is strengthening its private banking service platform. It has established a dedicated strategic client coverage team and added three regional market heads to accelerate transformation and strengthen regional coverage. For 2027, UOB projected mid single-digit growth and aims to keep loan growth steady.