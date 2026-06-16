Uruguay and Saudi Arabia Draw 1-1 in World Cup Opener

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener, with Maxi Araujo scoring a late equaliser for Uruguay. The match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams creating chances and displaying impressive skill. The draw gives Saudi Arabia confidence in their ability to progress to the knockout stage, while Uruguay will be looking to build on this performance and make a deeper run in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia 's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais clears the ball next to Uruguay 's defender Sebastian Caceres during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 15, 2026.

Maxi Araujo scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for Uruguay in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Monday, preventing another stunning upset in Group H after Spain's earlier match. The Saudis famously beat Argentina 2-1 in their 2022 tournament opener and looked on course for another upset courtesy of Abdulelah Alamri's 41st-minute strike until winger Araujo stepped up 10 minutes from time.

The Green Falcons ultimately had goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais to thank for their point, which will give them confidence they can progress to the knockout stage for the first time since the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994. Uruguay, World Cup winners in 1930 and 1950, started the match with the swagger of favourites and in the fifth minute left winger Araujo turned on the edge of the box and angled a shot at goal that Alowais parried away.

But barring a Federico Vinas diving header on the half-hour mark, which Alowais also pushed away, the Uruguayans lacked accuracy going forward and often looked a bit casual at the back. Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis had promised his side would be courageous and their attack sparked into life in the 36th minute when left back Moteb Alharbi skipped through the midfield before being cynically cut down 30 metres from goal.

Alamri had a shot from the centre of the box well saved by Fernando Muslera two minutes later but the Uruguay goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the Saudis from going ahead soon afterwards. Mohamed Kanno got on the end of a Musab Aljuwayr corner and although Muslera managed to save his powerful header, Alamri was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

Bielsa made two changes at the break and Uruguay's gameplan immediately looked more coherent, getting players down the flank to put crosses into the box and producing a string of headers for Alowais to deal with. Defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte came within inches of an equaliser when he beat the Saudi keeper in the 60th minute only for his drilled shot to bounce off the far post.

Vinas had been Uruguay's best aerial threat all game and it was no surprise that the breakthrough came from one of his headers 10 minutes from fulltime. Alowais again denied the target man but the ball fell straight to Araujo, who did well to control it and clip it into the net at the near post.

Uruguay poured forward looking for a winner in a frenetic finish, Federico Valverde and Jose Maria Gimenez coming closest with rasping shots from either side of the box that Alowais did well to push past his post





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uruguay Saudi Arabia World Cup Group H Draw

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil Held to Draw by Morocco in World Cup OpenerBrazil began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, with Vinicius Junior scoring an equalizer after Ismael Saibari's early goal. The five-time champions struggled to break down Morocco's defense in their first match under foreign coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Read more »

England World Cup Team Equipment Stolen During Transit to Kansas City Training BaseEquipment belonging to the England national football team was stolen while being transported from Florida to their World Cup training base in Kansas City. Local, state, and federal authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred just days before the team's opening match against Croatia.

Read more »

Japan Coach Hajime Moriyasu Cautious Ahead of World Cup Group F Opener Against NetherlandsJapan's national team coach Hajime Moriyasu acknowledges the difficulty of Group F as his team prepares to face the Netherlands in their opening match. Moriyasu expresses caution about the competition, mentioning the strong talent in the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden. He also addresses the controversial decision to leave out captain Wataru Endo from the World Cup squad, apologizing to Endo and his family. Defender Ko Itakura will serve as captain in Endo's absence.

Read more »

70 seconds, 26 passes and an iconic World Cup moment for the US and Gio ReynaIt might go down as one of the iconic moments of the 2026 World Cup.It will certainly take something special to eclipse it as the goal of the tournament, even only three days in.Deep into added time at Los Angeles Stadium and with virtually the last kick of the game, Gio Reyna capped a spectacular 4-1 win for the United...

Read more »