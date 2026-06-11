US Adds E-commerce Giant Alibaba, Internet Search Provider Baidu to Pentagon's List of Chinese Companies

The US Department of Defense has updated its list of Chinese companies connected to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), adding e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and dozens of other Chinese companies. The designation can lead to investment restrictions and increased scrutiny, highlighting the US's expanding scrutiny of commercial technology that could support Beijing's defense capabilities.

The newly updated index offers a glimpse into how Washington views the relationship between China's commercial sector and military development as geopolitical competition intensifies, say analysts.

The US Department of Defense maintains a list called the 1260H or CMC list, which identifies Chinese companies connected to the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The latest update added around 60 companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and electric-vehicle manufacturers BYD and Nio. The inclusion of these firms on the list can lead to investment restrictions and increased scrutiny, as it signals that they are considered strategically sensitive.

The designation reflects the strategic thinking of the US towards China, indicating that the Chinese government is using commercial companies to support its military research and capabilities





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US Department Of Defense CMC List People's Liberation Army Chinese Companies Alibaba Baidu E-Commerce Internet Search Electric Vehicles Military-Civil Fusion Geopolitical Competition Strategic Thinking Chinese Consumer Product Companies PLA

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