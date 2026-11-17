Singapore data centre REITs and stocks fell after US rules expanded AI chip export restrictions to include Singapore, raising compliance costs and affecting regional demand.

New United States regulations on artificial intelligence chip exports pushed Singapore data centre real estate investment trusts and related stocks lower on November 17. Investors reacted negatively as they feared that tighter licensing requirements and weaker regional demand would impact local operators.

Trigger: US Export Rules Expand to Singapore

The market decline followed the disclosure of an extramarital affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Megaspeed's former top executive Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by the US of being a Chinese spy. This personal scandal overshadowed the broader regulatory changes announced on November 16 by the US Commerce Department.

Also read Singapore Assesses Impact of New US AI Chip Export Rules Targeting Five Countries

The new rule aims to ensure that restrictions on access to sensitive American technology are not circumvented through remote computing arrangements. These arrangements may involve data centres in third countries, leading to the addition of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil to the list of countries subject to export restrictions.

Core Details: Licensing and Two-Tier Environment

Under the new framework, companies must obtain licenses from the US Commerce Department to ship chips to these affected countries. The effect is a creation of a two-tier operating environment in Singapore, with strict export licensing for local and non-US operators.

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Conversely, the rules provide exemptions for American cloud hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google. This disparity places non-US data centre operators at a competitive disadvantage compared to their American counterparts who can continue operations without the same bureaucratic hurdles.

Stakeholder Responses and Risk Assessment

Singapore authorities are studying the details of this new measure carefully. A joint media statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry confirmed they are engaging affected companies to understand the potential business impact.

Singtel stated that the impact should be minimal for its sovereign AI services. A spokesperson noted that their graphics processing unit business serves Singapore only, with customers largely being public sector and research agencies. No chips are being re-exported from their sovereign AI platform, which has six megawatts of capacity with four already installed.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Despite assurances from major players, the market reacted swiftly. Shares of ST Engineering fell 2.3% on the day, closing at $8.86. Other data centre REITs also saw declines, with DigiCore REIT falling 2.2% and Keppel DC REIT dropping by nearly 1%.

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Analysts emphasize that structural demand for data centres in the region remains strong. However, the next phase of growth may become more complex due to regulatory compliance. The biggest risks are for operators dependent on Chinese AI customers, where licensing uncertainty could affect expansion plans and financing.