US Air Force Responds to Drone Activity at RAF Lakenheath, UK Base

Unauthorised drone activity at RAF Lakenheath in England prompted a security response, which has been resolved. This is the third US base in the UK affected by threats in recent weeks.

Unauthorised drone activity prompted a security response at an American base in Britain, but the situation has been resolved, US and UK defence officials said on Friday (Nov 13).

Security forces at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England responded to suspected unauthorised drone activity. The US Air Force in Europe said in a statement that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected. A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defence said the incident has been resolved.

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US Air Force security personnel had responded to the reports, and the UK ministry is working closely with the Americans to determine what happened, according to the spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters. The US Air Force in Europe statement added: We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.

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US UK Bases Face Recent Security Threats

The drone incident means that three US bases in the United Kingdom have been affected by threats in recent weeks. Friday's security response at RAF Lakenheath comes just days after the US moved more than a dozen aircraft from a different base just miles away in eastern England, RAF Mildenhall, because of a threat.

During the plane exodus, RAF Mildenhall also raised its alert level to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest level, which is used when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating that some form of terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely. A US official said at the time that the decision to move the aircraft was proactive rather than reactive.

Suspected Iranian Terror Plot Disrupted

Several weeks ago, a group of men was detained after three suspicious vans were spotted travelling toward RAF Fairford, roughly 240 kilometres west of Mildenhall and Lakenheath. British authorities linked the plot to Iran, and the US withdrew its bombers that had been stationed there. The UK-owned base has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East, including the Iran war.

Other arrests followed, and at least three men have been charged with plotting to attack RAF Fairford. Two men were charged last month in relation to that incident, with prosecutors alleging one of them had tried to assist Iranian intelligence in Britain. Also this week, a US Army officer assigned to a NATO unit at a military base near Gloucester, England, was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia.

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Security Concerns Rise At US Installations

Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterrorism investigations, indicating no connection with the suspected terror plot linked to Iran at RAF Fairford, also near Gloucester. RAF Lakenheath is home to the British-based USAF 48th Fighter Wing. An F15 was towed from the main runway at the base on April 22, 2010. The series of incidents has raised security concerns at US military installations in the UK.

The US air force continues to work with British counterparts to ensure the safety of all personnel and families.