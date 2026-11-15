US Air Travel Disruptions Continue as FAA Blames Router Failure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributes widespread flight cancellations to faulty L3Harris routers in the FAA air traffic control system. Read the full update.

US air travel disruptions persisted for a third consecutive day on Sunday, with more than 5,200 flights already affected nationwide as the aviation industry struggled to recover from a massive systemwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed confidence that operations would return to normalcy by Monday, even as airlines continued their efforts to reschedule thousands of cancelled and delayed flights.

Widespread Cancellations Across Major Airlines

Aviation data site FlightAware reported that more than 1,600 flights were canceled and almost 3,600 were delayed on Sunday. This follows a chaotic Saturday when airlines had already canceled more than 6,400 US flights and delayed over 8,000 additional services. The scale of the disruption highlighted the fragility of the current air traffic control infrastructure.

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JetBlue faced the highest cancellation rates, with 27% of its flights scrapped, while American Airlines canceled 13% of its schedule. Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines reported lower but still significant cancellation rates ranging from 3% to 5% of their respective flights. Passengers faced lengthy waits and uncertainty as crews attempted to balance safety protocols with scheduling demands.

FAA Identifies Router Malfunction as Root Cause

Secretary Duffy confirmed on ABC's This Week program that there is no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent behind the outage, though the precise cause remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday that halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours, marking the longest such halt since the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks.

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Officials traced the issue to the installation of a new router by FAA contractor L3Harris at a remote facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. This installation triggered a cascade failure involving a recently replaced router in Amarillo, Texas, which began broadcasting excessively and overloading routers at other air traffic control centers. The FAA disabled the functionality of the originating routers and shut down approximately 60 similar units in the system.

Duffy described the worker who installed the router as a veteran and a good American patriot, ruling out sabotage. He noted that the maintenance work had been performed thousands of times before without incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has not yet identified the ultimate technical root cause of why the malfunction occurred this time.

Political Debate Over Infrastructure Funding

President Donald Trump addressed the travel chaos on social media, calling for Congress to approve immediate and comprehensive funding for infrastructure upgrades. Trump emphasized that the work should be done all at once rather than in drips and drabs. He joined Secretary Duffy in demanding additional resources to modernize the aging air traffic control network.

Democrat leaders on the House Transportation Committee expressed skepticism regarding the need for new appropriations. Representatives Rick Larsen and André Carson pointed out that about $11 billion of the $12.5 billion approved in 2025 remains unspent. They argued that existing funds should be utilized before seeking billions more from taxpayers.

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Duffy countered that the previously allocated money was earmarked for specific expenditures and did not cover new software required to manage modern airspace. He subsequently requested $50 billion for system upgrades, an increase from his initial $30 billion ask. This plea comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January following the November 3 midterm elections.

Aging Technology Strains National System

The Friday disruption serves as the latest dramatic indicator of strain on a US air traffic control system plagued by obsolete equipment and controller shortages. Duffy revealed that the problematic routers were purchased in 2001 and had been considered obsolete since 2006. The reliance on outdated hardware contributed significantly to the data flood that crippled communications.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to focus on passenger safety while investigating the technical details of the router failure. Officials are working to understand how a routine maintenance task led to such a widespread operational halt. The incident underscores the urgent need for the technological modernization that both political parties are now debating.

As airlines work to clear the backlog, the aviation sector remains under intense scrutiny. The combination of aging infrastructure and political gridlock over funding presents a complex challenge for regulators. Travelers can expect continued monitoring of flight status as the industry attempts to stabilize after this historic disruption.