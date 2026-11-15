FlightAware reports over 5,200 US flights affected on Nov 15. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expects full normalization by Nov 16 following the router failure.

Passengers waiting at their departure gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov 14, faced the lingering effects of a nationwide ground stop that has disrupted air travel for a third consecutive day. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has predicted a return to normality by Nov 16, even as airlines scrambled to get back on schedule following the initial shutdown. Aviation data site FlightAware recorded more than 5,200 flights hit on Nov 15, marking the latest in a series of cascading cancellations and delays that have grounded thousands of travelers.

FAA Ground Stop Triggered by Router Overload

Officials stated the problem began after router work at FAA sites in Arkansas and Texas overloaded air traffic systems, causing a nationwide halt on Nov 13 that lasted for almost five hours. The Federal Aviation Administration has disabled the functionality of the originating routers and approximately 60 similar routers to restore stability. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained on Nov 15 that the replacement of a router at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, triggered problems with a recently replaced router in Amarillo, Texas. This specific router started broadcasting and overloading routers at other air traffic control centres across the country, creating a data flood that hampered communications.

Also read US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Declares Air Travel Safe After Massive Disruption

No Evidence of Malicious Cyberactivity

On ABC's This Week programme, Sean Duffy stated there is no evidence of a cyberattack or other malicious intent in the matter, but the cause remained unclear. He emphasized that the worker who installed the router was believed to be a veteran and a good American patriot, ruling out sabotage. Despite the installation by FAA contractor L3Harris, the FAA still does not know what ultimately caused the problem that occurred with maintenance work that had been done thousands of times before without issue. Duffy noted that flights would come back to normal on Nov 15 but probably be fully normal on Nov 16.

Airlines Face Severe Cancellation Rates

Major carriers are struggling to recover from the widespread disruptions that began with a nationwide ground stop on Nov 13, the longest nationwide halt to US air travel since the Sept 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attacks on the United States. On Nov 14, airlines had cancelled more than 6,400 US flights and delayed more than 8,000. As of Nov 15, 27% of JetBlue flights and 13% of American Airlines flights were cancelled. Other major carriers, including Southwest, United Airlines, and Delta, reported cancellations ranging from 3% to 5% of their total flights. People waiting in line to check in at Los Angeles International Airport after a ground stop was lifted in Los Angeles on Nov 13 highlighted the extensive backlog faced by passengers.

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System Strain Reveals Ageing Technology Deficits

The Nov 13 disruption is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by ageing technology, equipment, and communications problems, alongside a shortage of several thousand controllers. Duffy confirmed that the routers that experienced issues were purchased in 2001 and were obsolete by 2006. This incident has intensified calls for modernization, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeking significant funding increases to address these critical infrastructure gaps.

Political Dispute Over Funding Priorities

Sean Duffy wants US$50 billion for upgrades, a request that has risen from his earlier request of US$30 billion after Congress approved US$12.5 billion in 2025. President Donald Trump on Nov 15 made his first public comments on this weekend's air travel issues, also calling for additional funding from US lawmakers and stating that upgrades should be done all at once rather than in drips and drabs. However, Democrats question why more money is needed when about US$11 billion of 2025 funds is still unspent. US Representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson, the top Democrats on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its aviation subcommittee, respectively, cited the unspent funds as evidence against the new request.

Next Steps in Recovery and Legislative Debate

While the FAA works to stabilize the network, the debate over funding continues to dominate the political landscape. Sean Duffy clarified on Nov 15 that the money allocated in 2025 was earmarked only for certain spending and does not include funds for new software to manage the airspace. As airlines continue to clear the backlog of delayed and cancelled flights, passengers can expect a gradual return to normal operations by Nov 16, provided no further technical issues arise with the remaining aging infrastructure.