US air travel returned to near-normal on November 16 after a communications failure halted flights for over four hours on November 13, causing more than 18,000 cancellations as officials push for $50 billion in modernization funding.

US air travel largely returned to normal operations on November 16, ending a chaotic three-day period that brought the aviation industry its worst disruption in a quarter-century.

As of Monday, there were just 300 flight cancellations and 1,500 delays, down from more than 2,300 cancelled and 11,000 delayed Sunday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. The crisis began on November 13 when a communications failure in the air traffic control network halted nearly all US air travel for more than four hours.

Also read US Air Travel Disruptions Continue as FAA Cites Router Overload

Airline Earnings Hit Billions

The shutdown triggered more than 18,000 flight cancellations and delayed nearly 28,000 additional flights across the country, stranding passengers at airports including George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the disruptions would run into billions of dollars. Brokerage firm Bernstein estimates the four largest US airlines face an earnings hit of US$345 million, or approximately S$444 million, from the nationwide ground stop and subsequent operational chaos.

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By 1:30 PM Eastern Time on November 16, there were only 330 cancellations and 3,000 delays nationwide, a sharp decline from the previous day. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted nationwide ground stops on Saturday, November 14, allowing passengers to resume their journeys after unprecedented delays. The root of the crisis lies in aging hardware and obsolete software managing American airspace.

The FAA still relies on antiquated equipment including Compaq computers, floppy disks, routers that are 25 years old, and manual paper strips used to track aircraft movements. Duffy described the infrastructure as a rickety system that was clearly sending a warning signal to the American public that significant investment was urgently needed. He said on Monday, This rickety system is telegraphing to the American people, Hey we need investment.

Trump Calls For Modernization

Now is the time to do a big dollar amount to modernize the system. President Donald Trump provided a blunt assessment on November 16, characterizing the event as a scenario where very old equipment suffered a heart attack. He said immediate and substantial funding was needed to upgrade the system and emphasized that current technology is insufficient for modern air travel demands.

On November 13, Duffy increased his funding request for air traffic control and airport infrastructure from US$30 billion to US$50 billion. Republican Senator Eric Schmitt told Reuters the funding was long overdue and urged Congress to go all in to fix the decades-old problem, noting the issue had been kicked down the road for too long. Democrats in Congress have raised concerns about the administration management of existing funds.

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They say the Department of Transportation has spent only US$1 billion of the initial US$12.5 billion approved in 2025 for air traffic control modernization. They also want hearings into what led to the communications disruptions that brought nearly all US air travel to a halt for over four hours on Friday. While the USDOT claims it has finalized plans for much of the approved funding and requires additional money specifically for telecommunications upgrades, lawmakers are demanding answers.

Funding Battle Before Adjourn

The political battle over the US$50 billion request is entering a critical phase as the current Congress prepares to adjourn. Duffy and Republican lawmakers are pushing for quick action on the additional funding during the final weeks before Democrats take control of Congress in January. This legislative deadline adds urgency to the negotiations, as the outcome will determine how swiftly the air traffic control network can be modernized to prevent future catastrophic failures.