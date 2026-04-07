US Airmen Rescued in Daring Operation After Iranian Missile Attack

President Trump announces the successful rescue of two American airmen following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet by Iranian fire. The operation, described as one of the largest and most complex search-and-rescue missions ever undertaken, involved a daring effort to locate and recover the airmen from Iranian territory.

Washington — President Trump announced the successful rescue of two American airmen following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet by Iran ian fire. Addressing a news conference at the White House, the president lauded the military's efforts, describing the operation as one of the largest and most complex search-and-rescue missions ever undertaken.

The president also expressed optimism regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, stating his belief that the Iranians are negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that could halt the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that the U.S. has given Iran a deadline to comply before potential actions targeting Iranian infrastructure. The incident, which unfolded on Friday, involved the downing of the aircraft by a shoulder-fired, heat-seeking missile. The first pilot was located and rescued rapidly, but the second crew member, a weapon systems officer, remained missing in the treacherous Iranian mountainous terrain, prompting a massive and daring search and rescue mission.\The search-and-rescue operation involved a significant deployment of American military personnel and resources, orchestrated to bring the airmen home. The president, joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, highlighted the risky nature of the mission, acknowledging the potential for a larger loss of life. He emphasized the commitment of the U.S. military to leave no American behind. The second airman, after the plane crashed, managed to evade capture and climb towards a higher altitude to evade capture, scaling cliff faces, treating his own wounds and contacting U.S. forces to transmit his location. The rescue involved a daring nighttime operation. The president described the rescue of the second airman as a show of skill and precision, where American forces engaged the enemy, destroyed all threats, and safely extracted the officer from Iranian territory without suffering any casualties. The second airman had evaded capture for nearly two days, showcasing remarkable resilience under duress. The CIA played a crucial role, launching a deception campaign to mislead Iranian forces and provide the U.S. military the opportunity to find the airmen.\CIA Director Ratcliffe detailed the complexities of the search, comparing it to finding a grain of sand in the desert, and highlighting the importance of speed. The U.S. military employed various tactics, including creating the impression of multiple search locations, to confuse Iranian forces and protect the missing airman. Hegseth praised the dedication of the troops, emphasizing the commitment to protecting American lives and completing the mission. General Caine described the mission as incredibly dangerous and detailed the intense firefight that preceded the rescue. The operation underscored the U.S. military's capabilities in conducting complex operations under challenging circumstances. The successful rescue of the airmen demonstrates the capabilities of the American military, the courage of the airmen, and the importance of leaving no one behind, even in the face of significant risk and adversity. The successful completion of the search-and-rescue operations reflects the training, skill, and bravery of the service members involved. The mission, carried out in secrecy, demonstrates the high level of coordination and cooperation between different branches of the American military, including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as intelligence agencies. The successful completion of this mission is a testament to the dedication of all service members and intelligence personnel





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